HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Collin Reason went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead Hartsville Red to a 5-0 win over Hartsville Black in a weather-shortened, five-inning game at Jimmy White Park on Wednesday.
Teammate Ryan Jordan had a hit and drove in a run while Cam Cannarella reached on a double.
Hartsville Black’s Slayton Stokes and Ace Gibson each had a hit.
HR 111 20 — 5 5 2
HB 000 00 — 0 1 5
WP — Tucker Galloway (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K). LP — Tanner Hall (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR: Cam Cannarella 1-2, 2B; Collin Reason 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Michael Norris 1-3; Ryan Jordan 1-2, RBI; Andrew Askins 1-2. HB: Slayton Stokes 1-1; Ace Gibson 1-2.
RECORDS: HR 7-5. HB 5-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.