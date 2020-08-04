FLORENCE, S.C. – Shannon Jackson connected on a second-inning grand slam and Dylan Snyder added a late three-run homer to power Florence Green to a 13-6 victory over Hartsville Black on Tuesday in the opening game of a best-of-three S.C. American League junior state playoff series at American Legion Field.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday in Hartsville at 6 p.m. at Jimmy White Park for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday back in Florence.
Jackson and Snyder combined to drive in eight on the day while Jayden Earle collected three more RBI as Florence pounded out 11 hits against four Hartsville Black pitchers.
Earle was 4 for 4 with three runs scored for Florence while Josh Williams went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. Nic Edick also scored twice as did Jackson.
Florence needed just about every run it could get as Hartsville rallied twice in the game and trailed by just a run entering the bottom of the sixth.
Dawson McKimmey had two hits for Hartsville including an RBI single during a four-run third inning. McKendrie Douglas also drove in a run that inning and finished 2 for 2 with a walk and run scored.
Trailing 7-4 in the sixth, Grayson Weekley had a sacrifice fly and Tanner Haul added an RBI groundout as Hartsville pulled within 7-6.
But a six-run bottom half of the frame put the game out of reach – highlighted by Snyder’s homer.
Harrison Brown pitched the final five innings and allowed just two runs on six hits to pick up the victory.
Hartsville Red 8
Florence Blue 3
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Collin Reason went 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead Hartsville Red to an 8-3 victory in Game 1 in the best-of-three series in the S.C. American League junior state playoffs at Jimmy White Park.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 5 p.m. at American Legion Field in Florence.
Hartsville’s Treion McFarland added three hits and Garrett Parker added two RBI.
Florence Blue’s Aydin Palmer went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Landon Brown went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
FB 001 000 2 — 3 7 3
HR 062 000 x —8 12 1
WP — Cam Cannarella (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP — Mason Lynch ( 6 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Aydin Palmer 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Landon Matthews 1-4; Lynch 1-3; Luke Miller 1-3; Parker Winfield 1-3, Landon Brown 1-3, RBI. HR: Collin Reason 3-4, 2 RBI; Micheal Norris 1-3; Treion McFarland 3-4; Ryan Jordan 2-3; Garrett Parker 1-3, 2 RBI; Grayson Wint 1-2, RBI.
RECORDS: FB 6-6. HR 7-5.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will host Hartsville Red on Wednesday at Legion Field at 5 p.m.
