FLORENCE, S.C − Florence responded to its first loss of the year in a big way by jumping to a 5-0 lead Wednesday that led to an eventual 9-5 victory over Camden Post 17 at American Legion Field.
Post 1 is now 11-1 overall and 4-1 in League I play. The series concludes Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Florence.
A four-run second inning was the turning point as Florence took advantage of four hits and three walks to gain the upper hand. Ashani McFarland got things started with an RBI single and Kody Hanna followed three batters later by driving in another run on a fielder's choice.
The big hit came off the bat of Noah Carter on two-run single. It was just the beginning of a big night for Carter, who went 2 for 3 with four RBI including a sacrifice fly.
The top of the Post 1 order came through in a big way. D.P. Pendergrass, Korique Rainey, Hanna and Carter combined to reach base 16 times and score six runs.
Florence starter Anthony Hopkins lasted 3 1/3 innings and was not charged with an earned run. He struck out three, walked four and allowed just two hits.
Khyree Miller and Ty Dooley each drove in runs for Camden, who plated two runs in the fourth and three runs across the sixth and seventh innings.
JUNIOR BASEBALL
Hartsville Red 6
Florence Blue 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Cam Cannarella went six innings and allowed no runs on no hits with 10 strikeouts to lead Hartsville Red to a 6-0 win over Florence Blue on Wednesday night in S.C. American League junior baseball action.
Cannarella also went 2 for 4 at the plate for Hartsville. Teammate Ryan Jordan went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Florence Blue’s Hunter Matthews and Evan Coleman each went 1 for 2.
HR 012 010 2 —6 6 0
FB 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
WP — Cam Cannarella (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). LP — Jake Hardee ( 4 IP, 4 H,3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR:Roddi Morris 1-4; Cannarella 2-4; Ryan Jordan 2-2, 1 RBI; Barrett Meadows 1-4, 1 RBI. FB: Hunter Matthews 1-2; Evan Coleman 1-2.
RECORDS: HR 3-4. FB 2-2
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will travel to Sumter at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hartsville Reds will travel to Florence Green at Legion Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday as well.
