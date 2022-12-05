SCFCA honors state champion South Florence players, others from Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- State champion South Florence dominated the South Carolina Football Coaches Association's Palmetto Champions team for Class 4A lower state.

Bruin quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the SCFCA's lower-state offensive player of the year. Bruin linebacker Jaylin Davis is its lower-state defensive player of the year, and South coach Drew Marlowe is its lower-state coach of the year.

State runner-up Johnsonville's Ken Cribb is lower-state coach of the year for Class A, and Flashes running back Daquan Burroughs is its lower-state offensive player of the year. Lamar's Quan Toney is Class A's lower-state defensive player of the year; Latta's Warren McDowell is lower-state lineman of the year, and Hannah-Pamplico's Josh McNeil is lower-state special teams player of the year.

The Class 3A lower-state defensive player of the year is Manning's Monteque Rhames, and lower-state coach of the year is Dillon's Kelvin Roller.

The SCFCA's all-state teams will be announced later this week.

Dillon Christian

hires ex-USC star

DILLON -- Former Latta and University of South Carolina star Donell Stanley has been hired as Dillon Christian's football coach and athletic director.