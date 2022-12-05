 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football

SCFCA honors state champion South Florence players, others from Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- State champion South Florence dominated the South Carolina Football Coaches Association's Palmetto Champions team for Class 4A lower state.

 

Bruin quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the SCFCA's lower-state offensive player of the year. Bruin linebacker Jaylin Davis is its lower-state defensive player of the year, and South coach Drew Marlowe is its lower-state coach of the year.

State runner-up Johnsonville's Ken Cribb is lower-state coach of the year for Class A, and Flashes running back Daquan Burroughs is its lower-state offensive player of the year. Lamar's Quan Toney is Class A's lower-state defensive player of the year; Latta's Warren McDowell is lower-state lineman of the year, and Hannah-Pamplico's Josh McNeil is lower-state special teams player of the year.

The Class 3A lower-state defensive player of the year is Manning's Monteque Rhames, and lower-state coach of the year is Dillon's Kelvin Roller. 

The SCFCA's all-state teams will be announced later this week.

Dillon Christian

hires ex-USC star

DILLON -- Former Latta and University of South Carolina star Donell Stanley has been hired as Dillon Christian's football coach and athletic director. 

615220656b444.hires.jpg

Sellers
jaylin davis.jpg

Davis 
marlowe mug.jpg

Marlowe
cribb.jpg

Cribb
635070095e313.image.jpg

Burroughs
quan toney.jpg

Toney
rhames

Rhames
kelvin roller.jpg

Roller
josh mcneil.jpg

McNeil
