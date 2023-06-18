FLORENCE, S.C. -- It took a couple of days for the significance of winning last week's SCGA Junior Championship to sink in with Drew Jeffords.

"It felt like winning a normal tournament at first. But then, I was honestly shocked at how it sunk in, and it just felt amazing," said Jeffords, a recent Trinity Collegiate graduate who starts Cadet Basic Training next Monday at the United States Military Academy.

Jeffords, who also signed to continue his golf career at Army, has one more junior tournament left. And it's another one of this state's crown jewels: The 72nd Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational Tuesday through Thursday at Florence Country Club.

The first tee times Tuesday are at 7:30 a.m.

It's been a very accomplished year for Jeffords, who helped the Titans win their fourth straight SCISA state team championship. And late last summer, he won the Jimmy Self Invitational at Hilton Head Island.

But nothing boosted Jeffords' confidence like winning the SCGA Junior at Lexington Country Club.

"I have less pressure on me now that I've signed my golf scholarship," Jeffords said. "Winning last week just made me figure I could play this way every single time and my golf is good enough to win tournaments. And even if I don't win, I know still played great golf."

Another boost for Jeffords going into this week is FCC being his home course.

"It suits my game perfectly," Jeffords said. "Florence Country Club is all about wedges, who can hit wedges the best. And I feel my wedge game is one of my strong suits."

Since 2019, two Florence golfers have won the Grant Bennett: Pake June (2019) and Jay Smith (2022).

Jeffords, who tied for 13th in last year's Grant Bennett, talked about his mindset for this year's tourney.

"Last year, I shot around even par a couple of rounds, so there's no way I can't do better since I'm playing better golf," Jeffords said. "I'll just reflect on that mindset. I didn't play too well on the front nine one day last year, but I got it back on the back nine. So I know even if I start bad, I can always get it back and go low."

Jeffords said his lowest 18-hole competition score was a 68 at Columbia Country Club his junior season while playing for Trinity.

"I like golf because it's an individual sport; it's all on you," Jeffords said. "If you play bad, you can't blame anybody. And if you play good, all the credit's on you."

Jeffords will experience many different emotions as he prepares to leave for West Point. He leaves Saturday and will meet with Army's golf team the following day. Then, starting next Monday, Cadet Basic Training begins.

But first, there's the Grant Bennett, and many local eyes will be on Jeffords.

"I just try not to think about it; that applies extra pressure," Jeffords said. "There are a lot of other talented players in this tournament, and they are just as capable of winning."