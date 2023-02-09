FLORENCE, S.C. – For now at least, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return to Florence Motor Speedway is still a go – although with a slightly different schedule.

After competing in last year’s South Carolina 400 to a sellout crowd at FMS, Earnhardt announced via Twitter in January that he would be returning to the track for the Eighth Annual IceBreaker event, scheduled to run this weekend.

The looming threat of inclement weather and specifically rain has forced a change in the schedule, however, as racing is now set to begin at noon on Saturday instead of the previously announced time of 2:30 p.m.

This coincides with weather forecasts showing an “extended window of hope” in order to get the events in, FMS posted on its Facebook page Thursday. A final decision on the weekend’s activities – which could extend into Sunday, officials said – will be made in the early afternoon Friday.

If no more readjustments are needed, FMS will move forward with a condensed schedule for the weekend. Friday’s slate, which included a practice session for all models, has been called off and the practice session for Saturday has been moved up an hour to 9 a.m.

Qualifying, which was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, will now take place at 11 a.m. with only the Late Model Stocks participating. The grandstands are also set to open at 11 a.m. with the feature races commencing an hour later.

The Late Models race that includes Earnhardt has also been bumped up and will be the second race on the docket. The Bandoleros will compete first for 15 laps or 15 minutes followed by the Late Models race, which is scheduled to last for 125 laps.

That will be followed by the Mini Stocks (25 laps), the Super Trucks (50 laps) and the Legend Cars (35 laps).

Earnhardt, who won two Daytona 500s and 26 overall races in the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, has a long history with racing in Florence. He won a 1996 Late Model Stock race at FMS and also finished runner-up 14 times in 16 starts.

“I love these worn-out race tracks,” Earnhardt told the Morning News after the South Carolina 400, in which he placed ninth. “If you want to find me, that’s where I’m going to be, driving a Late Model Stock car somewhere that’s going to grind the tires off the car.”

During the mid-90s, Earnhardt would often race in Florence on Fridays before heading over to the now-closed Myrtle Beach Speedway for races on Saturdays.

- Morning News sports writer Scott Chancey contributed to this report