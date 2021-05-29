Schmader named Coker cross country, track coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Gus Schmader has been named the new men's and women's cross country and track and field coach, announced Saturday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.
"After conducting a national search, coach Schmader was the person with the experience and accomplishments to build upon the success of our program," said Griffin. "Gus has proven he is committed to the student-athlete experience at IU East and I look forward to watching our teams thrive under his guidance and leadership."
Schmader comes to Coker from Indiana University East, where he was the cross country and track and field coach since 2017. In his time there, Schmader coached 25 River States Conference champions 78 All-Conference selections, 16 NAIA national qualifiers and eight NAIA All-Americans.
In addition, Schmader's athletes set 80 school records, nine River States Conference Indoor Championships meet records and six River States Conference Outdoor Championships meet records. Schmader also coached the River States Conference Athlete of the Year for three consecutive years (2017-19) and the River States Conference Newcomer of the Year in back-to-back years (2019-20).
"I'm elated that Dr. Griffin and the Coker University family are putting their trust in me to head of the track and field and cross country programs" said Schmader. "I'm truly blessed to receive this opportunity and thankful. I can't wait to get to work and I'm excited grow and build this program to a championship level. To my Red Wolf family at IU East, I'll miss you guys and I wish you all much success. To my Cobras, I hope that you're ready to get to work because our future begins now."
Prior to IU East, Schmader was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Barton College from 2014-16, working with the sprinters, hurdlers, jumpers and relay teams. In his time at Barton, 27 school records and three Conference Carolinas Outdoor Championships meet records fell, while Barton boasted nine conference champions, six NCAA provisional qualifiers and 22 USTFCCCA All-Region selections.
While at Barton, Schmader was the event coach for the 2015 Conference Carolinas Women's Track and Field Athlete of the Year, the Men's Conference Carolinas Championship meet MVP in 2016 and the 2016 Conference Carolinas Men's Freshman of the Year.
Schmader spent the previous three years as the assistant coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Division I Saint Francis University, working with the sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams. Schmader was a member of the 2013 Northeast Conference Women's Coaching Staff of the year, and also the 2013 Northeast Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.
During Schmader's time at SFU, 26 school records and four Conference Championship meet records fell, while the Red Flash posted 15 Northeast Conference champions, 41 IC4A qualifiers and four NCAA qualifiers. Schmader was also the event coach for the Northeast Conference Championship meet women's MVP in 2012, 2013 and 2014 while also being the event coach for the Northeast Conference Women's Rookie of the Year in 2013.
Schmader has also worked with the Liberian National Track and Field Team, and also at his alma mater Lincoln University as an assistant coach. He holds USA Track and Field Level I and II coaching certifications, and also a USTFCCCA Strength and Conditioning certification. He graduated from Lincoln University with a bachelor's degree in English, and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Human Resource Management from Saint Francis University.