Schmader named Coker cross country, track coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Gus Schmader has been named the new men's and women's cross country and track and field coach, announced Saturday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.

"After conducting a national search, coach Schmader was the person with the experience and accomplishments to build upon the success of our program," said Griffin. "Gus has proven he is committed to the student-athlete experience at IU East and I look forward to watching our teams thrive under his guidance and leadership."

Schmader comes to Coker from Indiana University East, where he was the cross country and track and field coach since 2017. In his time there, Schmader coached 25 River States Conference champions 78 All-Conference selections, 16 NAIA national qualifiers and eight NAIA All-Americans.

In addition, Schmader's athletes set 80 school records, nine River States Conference Indoor Championships meet records and six River States Conference Outdoor Championships meet records. Schmader also coached the River States Conference Athlete of the Year for three consecutive years (2017-19) and the River States Conference Newcomer of the Year in back-to-back years (2019-20).