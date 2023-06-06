FLORENCE, S.C. – On any given night in the Coastal Plain League, there’s the real possibility of seeing a new pitcher almost every inning – much like Monday night at Carolina Bank Field.

In a bullpen-by-committee game for both sides, Wilmington wound up sending out seven different arms against the Florence Flamingos, who countered with seven of their own.

But no matter who was on the mound, the approach at the plate never changed, infielder Connor Schneider said.

“No matter what the pitching’s like – just stick to the approach, no matter what,” he said. “Just let it fly.”

Florence was able to do just that as it pounded out 13 hits to pull away for a 10-4 victory over the Sharks – putting up four multi-run innings in the process.

The win upped the Flamingos’ record to 2-1 with their first road contest of the years scheduled for Tuesday at Macon.

Schneider had a big hand in the offensive outburst along with Game 2 hero and Florence-Darlington Tech standout Noah Stout. The duo combined to drive in six runs – three apiece – and had four hits between them.

Stout got the ball rolling with a two-out, two-run homer in the first and added a RBI single in the fifth while scoring three times. Schneider meanwhile had a RBI single in the second and then likely put the game out of reach for good in the sixth with a two-out, two-run single that made it 9-4 at the time.

They weren’t the only ones though as five other Flamingos players recorded at least one hit with three others driving in runs. Reid Brown had two hits including a double while Carson Garner and Ethan Krizen finished with two hits apiece as well.

“Just moving along the line – one guy after another,” Schneider said. “Just trying to put good at-bats together with two outs, and throughout the whole game (we) kind of did a good job with that.”

Florence also did a good job of answering each time the Sharks got on the board. After a Wilmington sacrifice fly in the third cut the Flamingos’ advantage to 2-1, they responded with two RBI singles from Schneider and Dylan Robertson.

When the Sharks plated two more in the fourth, Florence answered with two in the fifth on RBIs from Robertson and Krizen. Another Wilmington run in the sixth was countered with three runs this time from Flamingos with Stout and Schneider providing the key knocks.

Former East Clarendon standout Kyler Odom added the final tally with a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth.

“We did a good job of not letting our foot off the gas,” Flamingos coach Lane Harvey said. “We put a couple up early and sometimes people have a tendency to cool off after that, but we did a good job of just keeping the pressure on them the whole time.

“That’s really what we were trying to do.”

That proved to be more than enough as the Florence bullpen turned in another solid performance Monday with seven strong innings.

Former FDTC hurler Drake Thames, now at the College of Charleston, started the game and allowed one run on four hits before being lifting in the third with the bases loaded. Blake Albritton entered and got out of the jam with just one run coming across.

The Sharks scored just three more times the rest of the way and did not score at all across the final three innings as the Florence bullpen shut things down.

“Really every single one of them came out and did their job,” Harvey said. “They scratched a run here or there, but we did a good job of limiting the damage. …Overall out of the pen, we just did a good job of minimizing the whole night and that’s all we can ask for.

“Come in, fill it up.”