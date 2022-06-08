 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Schroeder, Fink lead Flamingos past Bananas 5-1

SAVANNAH, Ga. − Ryan Schroeder allowed one run on three hits over seven innings Tuesday as the Florence Flamingos picked up a 5-1 victory against Savannah.

Schroeder struck out four and allowed no walks. Brett Panick and Scout Updike combined to toss the final two innings, giving up no runs and just one hit between them with no walks.

Meanwhile Logan Fink paced the Florence offense with two hits and two RBI. He doubled home a run in the second inning and hit a solo homer in the fourth, his third of the season.

Jordan Smith hit his first homer of the season for the Flamingos in the sixth inning. Tyler Dellerman and Mason Staz each drove in a run as well.

Florence (3-8) returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Lexington County.

