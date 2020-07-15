COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 2020-21 South Carolina high school sports season will start at a later date than normal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The exact date and what each sports season will look like are still very much up in the air at the moment, however.
The S.C. High School League Executive Committee approved a league proposal Wednesday that would at the very least push the start date of the first fall sports practices from July 31 to Aug. 17, with the idea of the first contests hopefully taking place several weeks afterward beginning in September.
The proposal was approved by a 14-2 vote and was taken in favor of another proposal by Lexington County School District 1 that would have shifted the sports seasons entirely – moving what were deemed low or moderate risk sports to the fall (baseball, softball, etc.) and switching higher risk sports (football, wrestling) to the spring. That motion was voted down 16-1.
Winter and spring sports were not addressed in Wednesday’s meeting and the plan for those sports seasons will be reevaluated at a later time. The league will meet again on Aug. 4-5.
The main selling point of the league’s proposal was flexibility in dealing with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and what conditions might be like several weeks and months from now. All summer workouts are currently still in Phase 1 of the return to play protocols with only light strength and conditioning exercises taking place.
For fall sports, the proposal is for all teams to play region contests first in order to determine playoff participants and seeding and then to add non-region contests if possible. A seven-week season was brought up, with the idea of playoff rounds being reduced from five rounds to four and possibly even three.
But according to SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton, everything in the plan is still “fluid” and allows the league to postpone its proposed practice start date, shorten or extend seasons and even push seasons back if necessary.
Singleton said Oct. 2 was the last possible start date to get in the league’s current proposed shortened fall sports season.
The proposal is based on the idea that schools will be in session in some form or capacity, whether in person or through virtual learning. Singleton said that schools who will be teaching through virtual classes can field athletic teams provided their districts allow it.
Another proposal by Greenville County that would have ceased all summer workouts was also rejected by a 13-1 vote.
WILL BE UPDATED
