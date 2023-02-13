FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson boys’ basketball team enjoyed the comfortable and familiar surroundings of home throughout most of last year’s run to the 4A state championship.

The path back to the title game has the potential to follow the same route as the Tigers, the overall No. 2 seed in the lower state, won’t have to leave Florence through the first four rounds.

That includes the lower state final, which is scheduled to tip-off on Feb. 24 at Florence Center.

Wilson, the Region 6-4A champ, begins its playoff campaign Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Lugoff-Elgin, the 15th seed. The winner of that game will face the winner of Ridge View and Hilton Head on Friday.

The full S.C. High School League playoff field for both boys and girls features 40 teams from the Pee Dee vying for championships across four classifications. Play opens Wednesday with 4A and 3A boys as well as 5A, 2A and 1A girls taking the floor.

It continues Thursday with 5A, 2A and 1A boys as well as 4A and 3A girls beginning their title pushes.

The lower state and upper state finals are slated for Feb. 24, 25 & 27 with the state finals taking place at USC Aiken on March 2-4.

South Florence’s boys, who captured the second seed in Region 6-4A, will host Westwood on Wednesday while West Florence will be at home against May River. South would then face the Lucy Beckham/Richland Northeast victor while West would go up against either top-seeded Irmo or North Myrtle Beach.

Hartsville will be on the road at A.C. Flora. The winner of that game faces the James Island/Northwestern winner.

In 3A, Lake City’s boys will host Dillon while Manning welcomes Camden. Class 2A features Marion and Mullins opening at home as well, with Mullins facing off against Chesterfield.

There are eight 1A boys squads from the Pee Dee with Lake View, Carvers Bay and Hannah-Pamplico hosting first-round games. Latta, Johnsonville and Lamar will all be on the road along with East Clarendon and McBee.

Switching over to the girls’ side, Region 6-4A champion South Florence earned the overall No. 2 seed and will be in Florence throughout the first four rounds of the postseason as well.

The Bruins will host Midland Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. Wilson and Hartsville will also be at home hosting Irmo and Hilton Head, respectively, while West Florence will travel to top-seeded Westwood.

In 3A, Darlington will travel to Loris while Dillon will be at Camden. Class 2A features Marion on the road against Oceanside Collegiate with Kingstree, Chesterfield and Lee Central hosting first-round games.

Eight Pee Dee teams in 1A will compete Wednesday with Latta getting an early start against Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay, Lake View and McBee will host with Lamar, Hannah-Pamplico and Hemingway on the road along with East Clarendon.