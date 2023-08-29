SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hartsville 0 0 2 0
South Florence 0 0 2 0
Myrtle Beach 0 0 1 1
Wilson 0 0 1 1
West Florence 0 0 1 1
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Hartsville 55, Darlington 26
North Myrtle Beach at Loris 27, North Myrtle Beach 21
South Florence 28, Oceanside Collegiate 6
West Florence 28, Lake City 0
Marion 32, Wilson 24
Myrtle Beach 55, Conway 14
Friday’s Games
West Florence at Socastee
Wilson at Dillon
Camden at Hartsville
Myrtle Beach at St. James
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at South Florence
West Brunswick (NC) at North Myrtle Beach
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Camden 0 0 2 0
Marlboro County 0 0 1 0
Crestwood 0 0 1 1
Darlington 0 0 1 1
Lakewood 0 0 1 1
Lake City 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
West Florence 28, Lake City 0
Camden 59, Lugoff-Elgin 6
Gray’s Collegiate 62, Crestwood 60
Lakewood 20, Fox Creek 3
Marlboro County 30, Cheraw 17
Hartsville 55, Darlington 26
FRIDAY’S Games
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin
Lakewood at Dreher
Andrew Jackson at Crestwood
Camden at Hartsville
Scotland at Marlboro County
Saturday Game
Kingstree at Lake City, 11 a.m.
Region 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Loris 0 0 2 0
Manning 0 0 2 0
Dillon 0 0 1 0
Aynor 0 0 1 1
Georgetown 0 0 0 2
Waccamaw 0 0 1 1
Last Week Games
Aynor 30, Kingstree 14
Dillon 38, Lamar 6
Andrews 30, Georgetown 27
Loris 27, North Myrtle Beach 21
Manning 50, Scott’s Branch 0
Waccamaw 21, Carvers Bay 18
Friday’s Games
May River at Waccamaw
South Columbus (NC) at Loris
Wilson at Dillon
Philip Simmons at Georgetown
Saturday Game
Manning at East Clarendon, noon
Region 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Chesterfield 0 0 1 0
Central 0 0 1 1
North Central 0 0 1 1
Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 1
Cheraw 0 0 0 1
Buford 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Central 35, Parkwood (NC) 3
Lewisville 49, Buford 0
Marlboro County 30, Cheraw 17
Fairfield Central 33, Andrew Jackson 16
Friday’s Games
Buford at Lee Central
Cheraw at Hannah-Pamplico
Andrew Jackson at Crestwood
Lewisville at Chesterfield
Marion at Central
North Central at C.A. Johnson
Region 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Andrews 0 0 2 0
Marion 0 0 2 0
Lee Central 0 0 1 1
Kingstree 0 0 0 2
Mullins 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Lee Central 34, Great Falls 6
Aynor 30, Kingstree 14
Lake View 38, Mullins 22
Andrews 30, Georgetown 27
Marion 32, Wilson 24
Friday’s Games
Buford at Lee Central
Marion at Central
Carvers Bay at Andrews
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins
Saturday Game
Kingstree at Lake City
Region 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 1 1
Great Falls 0 0 0 2
Lewisville 0 0 1 1
McBee 0 0 0 1
Whitmire 0 0 1 1
Last Week Games
Lewisville 49, Buford 0
Lee Central 34, Great Falls 6
Trinity Collegiate 30, C.A. Johnson 26
Whitmire 32,Spartanburg Christian 19
Friday’s Games
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
North Central at C.A Johnson
Scott’s Branch at Great Falls
Latta at McBee
Lewisville at Chesterfield
Region 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Johnsonville 0 0 1 1
East Clarendon 0 0 0 1
Carvers Bay 0 0 0 2
Hemingway 0 0 0 2
Scott’s Branch 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Latta 55, East Clarendon 18
Waccamaw 21, Carvers bay 19
Johnsonville 50, Green Sea Floyds 26
Cross 46, Hemingway 8
Manning 50, Scott’s Branch 0
Friday’s Games
Lake View at Hemingway
Carvers Bay at Andrews
Scott’s Branch at Great Falls
Saturday Game
Manning at East Clarendon
Region 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 2 0
Latta 0 0 2 0
Lake View 0 0 1 1
Lamar 0 0 1 1
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Johnsonville 50, Green Sea Floyds 26
Latta 55, East Clarendon 18
Dillon 38, Lamar 6
Lake View 38, Mullins 22
Friday’s Games
Lake View at Hemingway
Lamar at Airport
Latta at McBee
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins
Cheraw at Hannah-Pamplico
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Cardinal Newman 1 0 2 0
Ben Lippen 1 0 2 0
Porter Gaud 0 0 2 0
Laurence Manning 0 0 2 0
Augusta Christian (GA) 0 0 1 1
Camden Military 0 0 0 0
Hammond 0 0 1 1
Heathwood Hall 0 1 1 1
Trinity Collegiate 0 1 1 2
Last Week Games
Laurence Manning 34, Pinewood Prep 19
Trinity Collegiate 30, C.A Johnson 26
Porter-Gaud 49, Burke 6
Bulloch Academy (GA) 51, Augusta Christian (GA) 7
Ben Lippen 21, Heathwood Hall 14
Hammond 47, Florence Christian 0
Cardinal Newman 55, Pee Dee Academy 7
Friday’s Games
Bethlehem Christian (GA) at Heathwood Hall
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Hephzibah (GA) at Augusta Christian (GA)
Atlantic Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
Camden Military at Porter-Gaud
Gray Collegiate at Hammond
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Northwood Academy 0 0 2 0
Wilson Hall 0 0 1 0
John Paul II 0 0 1 1
First Baptist 0 0 1 1
Pee Dee Academy 0 0 0 1
Florence Christian 0 0 0 2
Hilton Head Christian 0 0 0 2
Hilton Head Prep 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Wilson Hall 17, Hilton Head Christian 10
John Paul II at Bethesda Academy (GA) 44, John Paul II 0
Laurence Manning 34, Pinewood Prep 19
Beaufort Academy 28, Hilton Head Prep 0
First Baptist 23, Bishop England 10
Cardinal Newman 55, Pee Dee Academy 7
Hammond 47, Florence Christian 0
Northwood Academy 49, Colleton Prep 39
Friday’s Games
First Baptist at James Island
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
John Paul II at St. Andrews
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Northwood Academy at Thomas Heyward
1-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Carolina Academy 0 0 1 0
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 1 0
Thomas Sumter 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Carolina Academy 23, Dillon Christian 0
Williamsburg Academy 52,Palmetto Christian 6
Lee Academy 35, Thomas Sumter 13
Friday’s Games
Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Bethesda Academy (GA) at Thomas Sumter
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Lee Academy 0 0 1 0
Conway Christian 0 0 0 0
Dillon Christian 0 0 1 1
The King’s Academy 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Lee Academy 35, Thomas Sumter 13
Clarendon Hall 55, The King’s Academy 14
Carolina Academy 23, Dillon Christian 0
Friday’s Games
Lee Academy at Patrick Henry
Clarendon Hall at Dillon Christian
Conway Chrsitian at Faith Christian