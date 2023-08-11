FLORENCE, S.C. – Juels Huntley will once again be the catalyst for Florence Christian’s offense.

How he goes, the Eagles will go.

“Juels has heart and will be able to finish runs better than he did last year,” said Neil Minton, Florence Christian’s coach who has guided the program to two SCISA state championships. His team lost in last year’s 3A state final in overtime to Pee Dee Academy. “He’s a senior, so he has that urgency that it’s his time. He’s going to run like a man on a mission, and we want to open holes for him.”

Huntley, who rushed last year for 1,915 yards and 24 touchdowns, will also play in the secondary.

“A lot of schools are interested him (in the secondary), but he can also return kicks and punts and we’ll have to rely on him for defense,” Minton said. “We’ll have to get him the ball in a lot of spots.”

The Eagles’ quarterback position will feature competition between Landon Feagin, Gavin Holt and Jacob Robinson.

“They all bring something to the table,” Minton said. “Gavin potentially can be the total package. He’s fast and he can throw the football.”

THE KING’S ACADEMY

Lions look to build on youth

Keith Rogers enters his 10th season as the Lions’ coach and his goal remains the same: Reach the playoffs.

“We’re going to be small in numbers this year, but we feel like we’ve got football players,” Rogers said. “The challenge will be getting them in condition and keeping them healthy.”

TKA has four seniors: Receiver/defensive back Trey Mills, center Will Turner, WR/DB Elliot Elder and lineman Isaac Ritter. Ritter didn’t play last year because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Rogers talked about Mills’ maturation.

“He’s a leader who is always working on his craft and wants to be better every single day,” Rogers said. “I can say that, though, about all the seniors. (Mills) wants to know the playbook and works throughout the week so he can practice better and perform better on Friday nights.”

CAROLINA ACADEMY

Calcutt back in the game

Al Calcutt brings nearly 30 years of experience as he once coached Georgetown, Creek Bridge, Hannah-Pamplico and Hemingway. He earned region crowns at Georgetown and H-P and also coached Hemingway to a lower-state final.

“I’m glad to be back at it for Friday night football,” Calcutt said. “I’m just glad to be coaching again. It’s something I missed at this level, the competition of it all.”

Josh Brown is projected to be one of the Bobcats’ top offensive threats at running back.

“I think Josh has great open-field speed and vision,” Calcutt said. “I think it’s going to be interesting to see how he handles the contact/physical part of it. That remains to be seen just yet. I don’t know if he has been required to run the ball 15-20 times per game. Hopefully, we can kind of build him into that.”