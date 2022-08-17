SCISA landscape changes with addition of new class

FLORENCE, S.C. – The landscape of SCISA football shifted dramatically in the offseason.

The governing body announced that in the new realignment, a fourth classification was going to be added – which meant a lot of movement from the member schools.

The newly formed Class 4A will consist of nine teams, with perennial 3A contenders Hammond, Laurence Manning and Trinity Collegiate School among the field.

The Titans are coming off an 11-2 season that saw them reach the 3A championship contest before falling to the Skyhawks.

“We’re excited to get going coming off a year like last year that ended in a state championship game,” TCS coach Jared Amell said. “We have a lot of talented players back; we lost a lot of talented players to college. But that happens every year and we’re excited to get rolling.”

The most glaring departure is Reggion Bennett, the Morning News Player of the Year for 2021 who finished with 2,502 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 259 yards receiving and three more scores. He also had 52 tackles and 11 sacks on defense.

Tre McLeod, who added another 1,466 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, is gone as well – leaving a lot of production to replace.

“Just getting experience,” Amell said when asked about the biggest challenge facing his squad this year. “Controlling the things you can control – being in shape, knowing your playbook, having your fundamentals down.

“And then just getting reps. It’s one of those things (where) we feel like we have a lot of players who are ready to step in and fill some of those gaps from last year, but until Aug. 13 rolls around, we’ll always be a little cautious.”

The Titans do return quarterback Carter Hardee along with running backs Brycen Scott and Tre’ Leonard, who was offered by the University of Arkansas this past summer.

“Matthew Warren, Bridges Teal on the offensive line…I could go down the list,” Amell said. “We have lots of talent coming back, lots of returners so we’re excited.”

The revamped Class 3A features nine teams as well, including Florence Christian School and Pee Dee Academy who will face some familiar former 2A foes as well as new ones in former 3A contenders.

“It’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be tough for everybody,” FCS coach Neil Minton said. “Everybody’s got tough schedules in 3A…But you want to play tough teams. Iron sharpens iron and it’s going to make us better. And when we get down there in the region, it’s going to be tough every week.”

The Eagles are looking to build off a 7-4 campaign in 2021 and return a number of skill players for this season with nine starters returning on offense.

Top running back Ethan Kelly (1,501 yards, 19 TDs) is gone, but Juels Huntley (947 yards, 8 TDs) and Juw-el Huntley (632 yards, 10 TDs) are back. Juw-el is also back under center for the Eagles and his top target Emekah Johnson (244 yards, 3 TDs) returns at wideout.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Minton said. “Very experienced (offensive) line. John Rogers Kirven is a third-year starter; Peyton Watson’s a third-year starter. So we feel like we have a pretty good team.

“…We have a great group of leaders this and we have a great mix of youth and hungry guys – guys that haven’t played a whole lot. We’ve got the best freshmen class I’ve probably ever had.”

Pee Dee Academy makes the move up to 3A as well. The Golden Eagles return a number of player from a team that went 9-2 and made it to the SCISA 2A semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Hilton Head Christian.

Topping that list is Hudson Spivey who threw for 1,817 yards and 27 touchdowns. His top two receivers in Allen Moore and Drew Singletary are gone, but Coleby Sinclair is back. Sinclair was a threat in the passing game and also led PDA with 1,032 yards rushing 12 scores.

Class 2A has been divided into three regions, with Williamsburg Academy and Carolina Academy making up one alongside Thomas Sumter Academy.

The Stallions went 10-1 a season ago, with their only loss coming in the 2A state title game against HHC.

“We feel good about the kids we’ve got coming back,” WA coach Don Shelley said. “We’ve got a good number of kids that played a lot of football for us last year and made a lot of plays. We might not be as deep as we were last year, but that’s what we’re working on this preseason.”

The Stallions return 27 players, but there are still a few key spots they’ll have to replace. The most noticeable absence will be starting running back Caleb Kline, who had 961 yards and 18 TDs in ’21.

But WA does have quarterback Conrad Balder (1,705 yards, 16 TDs) back under center, although his top weapons will have to be replaced with the losses of Joe Kellahan and Henry Swicord among others.

“We’ve just got to do what we did last year and that’s every day in practice just keep trying to get better and better,” Kelley said. “I feel like if we can stay hungry we’ll definitely be competitive.”

Class 1A is divided into three regions as well, with all three Pee Dee squads slated for Region 2. Dillon Christian School, Lee Academy and The King’s Academy will comprise the four-team region that also features Conway Christian.

Brent Hardy takes over DCS and inherits a team that went 2-7 last year. The Warriors return one of their top defenders in Ron Bracey (46 tackles, 2 sacks), but lose their top running back and receiver in Hayden Hickman.

The Cavaliers went 7-5 a season ago and will look to leaders like Hampton Gaskins and Eli Tomlinson. David Rankin’s squad is 67-23 over the last seven years with four state championship game appearances.