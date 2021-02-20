SCISA ROUNDUP: Pee Dee, Dillon Christian boys win SCISA 2A state tournament openers

SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cameron Weston scored a game-high 17 points as the Golden Eagles defeated Thomas Sumter Academy 61-23 on Saturday in the SCISA 2A boys' basketball state tournament at Wilson Hall in Sumter.
Teammate Hudson Spivey added 16 points and Colton Caulder chimed in with 10 points.
The Golden Eagles held Thomas Sumter scoreless in third quarter.
TSA 14;7;0;2 — 23
PDA 8;17;18;18 — 61
PEE DEE ACADEMY (61)
Oakley 8, Colton Caulder 10, Hudson Spivey 16, Martin 2, Nobles 5, Cameron Weston 17, Hardee 3.
Dillon Christian 72
Beaufort Academy 39
SUMTER, S.C. — Colby Thorndyke scored a game-high 17 points to lead Dillon Christian past Beaufort Academy in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Wilson Hall.
Teammate Weston Glassgow added 14.
BA 10;5;8;16 — 39
DCS 14;19;16;23 — 72
DILLON CHRISTIAN (72)
Singletary 7, Sweat 8, Brewington 5, McCormick 7, Hickman 2, Colby Thorndyke 17, Weston Glassgow 14, Norman 9.
John Paul II 44
Carolina Academy 41
SUMTER, S.C. - Carolina Academy’s Cade Castles scored a game-high 16 points, but the Bobcats' season came to an end with a loss in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Wilson Hall.
Teammate Matthew Joye added 11 points.
JPII 18;5;7;14v— 44
CA 10;9;9; 13 — 41
CAROLINA ACADEMY (41)
Brown 1, Matthew Joye 11, Wilder 9, Gaskins 4, Cade Castles 16.