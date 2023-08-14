CARVERS BAY BEARS

COACH: Matthew Richard Jr. (four years at Carvers Bay, 26-17)

2022 RECORD: 7-5

2023 SCHEDULE:

Aug. 18 Fairfield Central, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22 Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 29 Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 6 at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: Kenneth Bateman QB, Dominique Brown RB/LB, Alexander Jenkins, CB/WR, Jasaia Young, DB/WR, Zyon Guiles OL/DL

KEY LOSSES: Tony Bell WR/CB, Tyshawn Grice RB/LB, Richard Bromell WR/LB

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have a lot of holes to fill. Every day, we must work and control what we can control. If we do those things, we will be OK."

CHERAW BRAVES

COACH: Andy Poole

2023 SCHEDULE:

Aug 25 Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 at Hannah Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 at Marion, 7:05 p.m.

Sept 22 Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 29 Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 6 at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 at Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 27 Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: Dwight Harrington WR/DB, Tyson Caulder OL/DL, Aiden Nolan QB, Darius Garvin DB, Keivon Ford RB, Robert McCormick OL/DL

KEY LOSSES: Jemais Williams DL, Zay Brown Athlete, Jalen Faulkner ATH

COACH'S QUOTE: ​"We have a junior-heavy group with great senior leadership and a talented freshman class that leads to cautious optimism. We are a very talented bunch that needs to learn how to finish. We have a very tough preseason and non region schedule so we will know exactly who we are coming to region play."

CHESTERFIELD RAMS

COACH: Jonathan Eason (fourth year, 10-15)

2022 RECORD: 3-7

2023 SCHEDULE:

Aug. 18 Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Blacksburg, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: Qua Clark WR/DB, Timothy Starr TE/DL, Aiden Short RB/DB, Xavier Rivers OL/DL, Tage Diggs OL/DL, Deondric Young WR/DB

KEY LOSSES: Andrew Threatt OL/DL,Adam Banasiewicz OL,Kaegan Chambers QB

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are a very young team with only three seniors and limited numbers. We also lost some very talented seniors from last years team, including Shrine Bowler Andrew Threatt. The kids that we do have are working hard, and I feel like they had a summer we can be proud of. Hopefully we will continue to build depth and experience throughout the season. If we can stay healthy and continue to put in the work, then I believe that we can have a successful season."

EAST CLARENDON WOLVERINES

COACH: Larry Cornelius (first year at East Clarendon, 64-79 overall)

2022 RECORD: 1-9

2023 SCHEDULE:

Aug 25 at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22 at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 29 at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 27 Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: Rod Shaw (RB/LB), Jyre Fulton (WR/OLB), Colton Holloway OL/DL), Jordan Smith (OL/LB), Whit Nesbitt (WR/DB), Xavier Smith (OL/DL), Jaylon Barron (OL/DE), Ryan Sullivan (TE/LB)

TOP NEWCOMERS: Takoda Cornelius (WR/DB), Bennett Matthews (QB), Tyquan Wilson (RB/DB), Jay ebb (RB/DB),

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are changing the culture at East Clarendon. Improvements have been slow and steady throughout the summer. This squad has a lot of potential, and could surprise a lot of folks, if we can put it together by region play."

KINGSTREE BLAZERS

COACH: Brian Smith

2022 RECORD: 5-5

Aug 18 at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Aug 25 at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22 at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 6 Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 27 at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

KEY RETURNERS: James Brockington DL Senior; JaShaun Dorsey QB/DB senior; Tyleek Dukes DB Sophomore.

KEY LOSSES: Amond Myers LB/DB WR; Nicolas Brown LB/TE.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Looking forward to the season and building experience our offensive and defensive line will be the strength of the team as we build experience at the skill positions."

LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY

COACH: Will Furse (second year, 9-4)

2022 RECORD: 9-4 (SCISA Class 4A state runner-up)

2023 SCHEDULE:

Aug 18 Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Aug 25 at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 14 at Camden Military, 5 p.m.

Sept 29 Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 6 Porter Gaud, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 at Augusta Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 27 Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: Bryson Hodge TE/DE, Jackson Brunson WR/DB, Tyler June QB/WR, Josiah Burson WR/DB, Jack Wellborn OL/DL, Bryce Manlove OL/DL, Thomas Sumpter RB/DB, Bryson Smith RB/LB, Noah Tanner WR/P, Nate Hawthorne TE/DL

KEY LOSSES: Brandon King WR/LB, Brandt Reynolds DB, Landon Prescott OL/LB, Joe Wilson OL, James Olden OL/DL, Jackson Brown RB/WR, Hart Sanders WR

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have had a good summer so far but we have a lot of talent and leadership to replace."

LEE ACADEMY

COACH: David Rankin (17th year at Lee Academy, 37 overall)

2022 RECORD: 12 - 1 (SCISA Class A state champions)

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 at St John's Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22 at Cross Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 29 at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: RB / LB Deshon Hadden, RB / LB Bryson Muldrow,OL / DL Aubrey Boyce, Wing / DB William West, TE / DE Lance Freidenberger,

KEY LOSSES: OL / DL Eli Tomlinson, RB / LB Hampton Gaskins, QB / DB Jesse Bowers,DL Liam Hoopaugh.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Guys have had a great offseason ln the weight room. I believe we have a chance to have a very competitive team again."

LEE CENTRAL STALLIONS

COACH: Justin Danner

2022 RECORD: 3-6

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

KEY RETURNERS: Cam Dinkins OL, Tyicus Hollomon OL, Nyzeir Burroughs RB, Jaddin Price DL, Damarius Gregg DL, Kahlif Harry FS, De'marion Morgan SS

KEY LOSSES: Trenton Richardson DL, Everett Burns OL, Domonic Washington RB

MARLBORO COUNTY BULLDOGS

COACH: Quin McCollum

2022 RECORD: 5-6

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug 25 at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 Scotland, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 at Oceanside Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 at Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22 Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 29 Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 6 at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 27 Camden, 7:30 p.m.

KEY LOSSES: Timoun Byrd (QB), Elijah Chalmers (WR/DB), Amiri Rivers (WR/DB), Markee Purvis (OL/DL), AJ Bostic (OL/DL), Marte Simmons (RB/LB), Vonte Tyson (RB/LB), Trevon Drayton (DL), JaDarius Deese (LB), Nick Stubbs (K/DE)

TOP RETURNING STARTERS: Justin Purvis (Ath), Damon Short (DE/HBack), Jarelle Williams (LB), Christian Pegeuro(RB), Quimale Brand (WR/DB), Dennis Turner (OL/DL), Trey Gilchrist (OL/DL), Jalen Johnson WR/DB), Tayshon Boatwright (QB), Coreyon Gregg (RB/LB)

COACH'S QUOTE: "Victory loves preparation!"

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY

COACH: Tyler Boyd (first year)

2022 RECORD: 13-0 (SCISA Class 2A state champs)

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Palmetto Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 1 at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 8 The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 15 Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22 at Northside Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept 29 Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 6 at Beaufort Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 13 Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 20 Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 27 at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

TOP RETURNERS: Conrad Balde; Teague Ward; JD Scholar; Kam Morris; Blake Hendrick; Landon Strong; Aiden Stuckey; Layton Morris; Camden Moore.