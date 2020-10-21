SCISA state tourney begins Friday

"Now our goal is to just get better, and consistency will be a big key in that.”

FCS seemingly did just that en route to another region crown behind an added advantage in height and aggressiveness at the net this season behind such standouts as Bradley Brown, Kylie Stewart, Kaitlyn Fore, Mary Margaret Sterling, Sofie Purvis and Jessie Weatherford.

“It’s made a huge difference to our starts, just to have players who can go up and put the ball where they want it is a big key to our team’s energy,” Carter said earlier this season. “And blocks have the same effect. It just sparks us, giving us the energy we need at crucial parts of the match.

“…Being able to make a play based on our height and aggressiveness can give us that energy.”

In 2A, three Pee Dee area teams made the field of 12 with matches beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Lee Academy will face Hilton Head Christian; Carolina Academy will take on Beaufort Academy and Pee Dee Academy will play first Presbyterian Shannon Forest.

The Cavaliers and Bobcats are in the upper bracket while the Golden Eagles are in the lower bracket.

The Class A tournament will also be held Saturday, but the 12-team field does not feature any schools from the Pee Dee.