SCISA state tourney begins Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Christian School volleyball team enters Friday’s SCISA 3A state volleyball tournament on a roll once again.
At 15-1 and carrying another Region 2-3A title in tow, the Eagles look to take the next step under third-year coach Denise Carter beginning at noon at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Only this time, that step will have to come a little quicker than normal.
With the COVID-19 pandemic rearranging scheduling and tournaments across the S.C. high school sports landscape, this year’s SCISA 3A tourney field has been reduced from 12 teams to eight.
That means no bye for FCS, and the Eagles will have to be on their game from the start as they are scheduled to face Ashley Hall — who eliminated them from the tournament a year ago.
Florence Christian is in the upper bracket and will play five games at most on Friday with the entire 3A tournament taking place in one day.
Should the Eagles win their way into the final, that will be a best-of-five match the following Tuesday (Oct. 27) at a site to be determined.
“We are a different team from last year,” Carter said following a game earlier in the year against Dillon Christian. “But I’m proud of the way we’ve persevered through this COVID-19; where we practiced as much as we could when we were allowed.
"Now our goal is to just get better, and consistency will be a big key in that.”
FCS seemingly did just that en route to another region crown behind an added advantage in height and aggressiveness at the net this season behind such standouts as Bradley Brown, Kylie Stewart, Kaitlyn Fore, Mary Margaret Sterling, Sofie Purvis and Jessie Weatherford.
“It’s made a huge difference to our starts, just to have players who can go up and put the ball where they want it is a big key to our team’s energy,” Carter said earlier this season. “And blocks have the same effect. It just sparks us, giving us the energy we need at crucial parts of the match.
“…Being able to make a play based on our height and aggressiveness can give us that energy.”
In 2A, three Pee Dee area teams made the field of 12 with matches beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Lee Academy will face Hilton Head Christian; Carolina Academy will take on Beaufort Academy and Pee Dee Academy will play first Presbyterian Shannon Forest.
The Cavaliers and Bobcats are in the upper bracket while the Golden Eagles are in the lower bracket.
The Class A tournament will also be held Saturday, but the 12-team field does not feature any schools from the Pee Dee.
The Class A title match will be held the following Monday (Oct. 26) with the 2A title match slated for Tuesday along with 3A.
For fans interested in attending this weekend’s matchups, the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. There is also an unspecified charge for parking at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
In accordance with city ordinances, face masks are required for admission and social distancing protocols will be followed as well.
