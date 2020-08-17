SCISA teams able to begin practice in full pads

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Things are starting to seem a little more normal this week as a number of the state's SCISA schools are returning to the classroom in some form or another.
Football practice is also starting to have a familiar look − and sound − as Monday was the first official day teams could practice with full pads.
A number of area schools held off on going that route for various reasons, but having the option is a big step forward to hopefully beginning the season on time, Trinity-Byrnes coach Jared Amell said.
"We're just hoping everything goes forward as currently planned and we'll be able to start on time," he said. "Our first game right now is Sept. 4, and we look to keep having good practices leading up to that day. ...
"We probably won't go full pads until Wednesday. We're taking it slow because we have a lot of time before the first game. But we're allowed to (use full pads), and that's the main thing, and the kids are excited about that."
Trinity begins school Thursday, and the normal routine of going to school and then practicing afterward is something most kids haven't experienced since the spring time, he said, so that will another step toward normalcy.
The Titans, who moved up to Class 3A this season, are looking to build off their 2A state championship title run from a year ago but will have a number of holes to fill.
"Certainly when you put the pads on, everything changes," Amell said. "You're kind of in walk-through mode until then. Things will start to get separated and sorted out once you put them on as far knowing what you have to work on.
"The players separate themselves then, and the pads tend to separate the depth chart for you."
Florence Christian had orientation Monday and wasn't able to get out on the practice field, coach Neil Minton said, but The King's Academy did suit up in full pads for the first time.
"It feels good to get back to what most people would consider normal football," TKA coach Keith Rogers said. "Obviously it's a little bit different, because we still have to be smart about what we're doing so we can continue on with this season.
"But it's exciting to put the pads on and do a little hitting."
There are still several ongoing safety measures in place to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers said, including working in smaller groups and making sure to take plenty of time to hydrate and wash hands.
"We want to stay smart," he added. "We can't avoid contact because they've got to get used to it, but I think we've definitely taken big steps each day and we're working on getting more and more reps as we go.
"Our eyes are on a goal and we're trying to take slow, purposeful steps to get there."
