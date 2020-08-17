SCISA teams able to begin practice in full pads

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Things are starting to seem a little more normal this week as a number of the state's SCISA schools are returning to the classroom in some form or another.

Football practice is also starting to have a familiar look − and sound − as Monday was the first official day teams could practice with full pads.

A number of area schools held off on going that route for various reasons, but having the option is a big step forward to hopefully beginning the season on time, Trinity-Byrnes coach Jared Amell said.

"We're just hoping everything goes forward as currently planned and we'll be able to start on time," he said. "Our first game right now is Sept. 4, and we look to keep having good practices leading up to that day. ...

"We probably won't go full pads until Wednesday. We're taking it slow because we have a lot of time before the first game. But we're allowed to (use full pads), and that's the main thing, and the kids are excited about that."

Trinity begins school Thursday, and the normal routine of going to school and then practicing afterward is something most kids haven't experienced since the spring time, he said, so that will another step toward normalcy.