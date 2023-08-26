FLORENCE, S.C. – Marion coach Brian Hennecy thought Quay’Sheed Scott practiced all week like he had something to prove.

“He’s been motivated all week,” he said. “…He was the guy tonight, so we rode him.”

Whatever chip Scott had on his shoulder was likely at least a little bit smaller by the end of Friday’s 32-24 victory over Wilson at Tiger Stadium.

Scott was all over the field and made an impact in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams as he wound up accounting for four of the Swamp Foxes’ five touchdowns.

That included one on the first snap of the game as the University of Kentucky commitment raced 80-plus yards to return the opening kickoff for a score.

“Not being cocky or nothing, but I usually get the home run - first play on the kickoff return,” Scott said smiling. “So I felt that one.”

He was far from done making big splash plays, however.

The first quarter wound up being a bit of a shootout between both teams, but it was Scott who helped Marion (2-0) maintain its lead after the first stanza.

He caught a 61-yard pass from Gabriel Cusack for the Swamp Foxes’ second score and then punched it in from about 8 yards out with 1:35 to go to put Marion up 18-14 at the time.

“We prepared all week for this win,” Scott said. “Last year we were up 20-0 (in a loss against Wilson) and had to come back. So this year we wanted to prepare hard this week and we did it.”

A touchdown pass to Jamarius Williams in the second quarter gave the Swamp Foxes a 26-14 lead heading into halftime – with Scott catching a pass from Cusack for the only two-point conversion of the night for Marion.

And after starting the scoring for his squad, Scott finished it in the third quarter thanks to a 95-yard touchdown run that saw him bounce outside and find a seam for the score.

“My QB, my main blocker…he told me he wanted me to score,” Scott said. “He blocked for me and got me a win.”

He capped off his big night not too long afterwards with an interception, and was also part of the defensive unit that kept Wilson out of the end zone following an initial touchdown to open the second half.

“He made plays all over the place,” Hennecy said. “…Huge one in the third quarter. Backed up near our own goal line and I think it was around a 95-yard score. He took off with it and he wanted it.

“…I think he wanted to prove himself to his teammates and his opponent, and he was the guy tonight.”

It took every one of Scott’s scores and then some for the Swamp Foxes to prevail. Jeremiah Coker had a pair of 60-plus-yard TD catches – one from Jyron Waiters in the first quarter on a trick play and another from quarterback Tristan Howard to open up the third stanza.

Howard also connected with Bryan Boston on a long TD pass, and his hookup with Coker brought Wilson to within 26-21 at the time.

But a 34-yard Eli Chapman field goal accounted for the only other points Wilson put up – despite a pair of trips inside the Marion 40-yard line near the end of the fourth quarter. One resulted in a missed field goal and the other stalled via a fumble that essentially ended the Tigers’ chances.

“We had way too many missed opportunities,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said as his team fell to 1-1. “Our defense gave us a great opportunity there in the second half to come back and win, and offensively we turned the ball over, we didn’t block very well (and) we took some very drastic sacks that put us second-and-long, third-and-long, etc. You can’t have those kinds of mistakes against a good football team like that.

“But at the same time, too, we’ve got a lot of football left to play and we’re going to bounce back from this and be perfectly fine.”

Marion travels to Central next Friday while Mooney’s Tigers have a date with Dillon on the road.