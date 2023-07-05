DARLINGTON, S.C. – Much like his own playing career, Brian Scott’s coaching resume is extensive – dating back more than 20 years at this point.

He’s had a number of coaching stops along the way as well, but there’s no place quite like home.

So it was a welcome opportunity when Lamar High School sought a new boys’ basketball coach, and Scott gladly took the reins.

The former Darlington High School All-American and University of South Carolina standout was introduced as the new Silver Foxes coach Wednesday at the Darlington County School District Administrative Office.

He takes over the program from Frankie Johnson Sr.

“Been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Scott. “…Looking to do big things now that I’m here and take this basketball program to the next level.”

Scott has had head coaching experience at Lee Academy and Marion, where he coached the Swamp Foxes to a region crown and was named the region’s Coach of the Year.

He’s been on staff at Lamar each of the past two years as an assistant with both the football and girls’ basketball programs, and will likely see a lot of familiar faces come basketball season.

“We’ve built that relationship and we’ve built that bond,” Scott said. “Now it’s just taking it on to the basketball court and continuing to build (with) them getting a chance to know me and I get a chance to know them a little bit better.

“That’s what it’s going to take for us to win.”

Scott is looking to improve on the team’s fundamentals to begin with and also to address some late-game issues the Silver Foxes suffered through last season.

“I think one of the big things last year was finishing the fourth quarter,” he said. “Those guys played good the first three quarters and then…the switch turned off in the fourth quarter. That’s one thing we’re going to focus on is finishing that fourth quarter. A lot of drills – a lot of clock (management) situations.”

In terms of style of play, Scott expects his team to be diverse on both ends of the floor.

“Depending on how the game is going, I want the kids to be able to slow it up (or) play fast,” Scott said. “Defensively we want to be able to press, play man, play some zone – we’re going to throw it all at them.

“…The main thing is to just have the kids prepared for whatever situation comes up.”