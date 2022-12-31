SCOTT CHANCEY: American Legion Baseball must have harsher pitch-count sanctions

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s time for American Legion Baseball to crack down on pitch-count violations, even if they are unintentional.

The penalty must be nothing less than a forfeit.

Why? It’s well-documented that pitchers’ arm injuries are on the rise. In an article this year by Wentworth Douglass (N.H.) Hospital, 74 percent of pitchers between 8 and 18 years old report pain with throwing. And 21 percent of the injuries sustained in high school pitching are severe and require more than three weeks’ healing.

Also, damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in pitchers between ages 15 and 19 are increasing at a 9.8 percent annual growth rate.

Tommy John Surgery? It's a thing.

In 2017, to try and combat this, the National Federation of State High School Associations mandated pitch counts in games. The penalty for violating this rule, even on first offense, is a forfeit.

Since the majority of Legion baseball players are in high school, one would think the NFHS’ rule would also apply here, right?

Wrong. Oh, so wrong.

Under the 2022 Legion season's rules, an opposing coach must recognize the illegal pitcher while he/she is on the mound and can only report it then. The only penalties that can happen in that case are the pitcher having to leave the game and the coach of that illegal pitcher being ejected.

But the team which violated the rule still has a chance to win the game. What real penalty is there if the offending team can still win the game, or even a tournament?

Take, for instance, this past summer’s Junior American Legion state baseball tournament when it was discovered champion Lexington Post 7 broke the pitch-count rule more than once. The state runner-up, South Florence Gold, discovered the rule violations after the tournament and was able to get an informal protest heard.

But that didn’t go anywhere since the 2022 Legion rulebook did not list forfeiture as the punishment for breaking this rule.

This has to change, not only for players’ health but also for simple fairness.

Straight out of American Legion Baseball’s code of sportsmanship teams recite before games are “keep the rules,” and “keep myself fit.”

But this past summer’s Junior Legion state tournament proved a team can break the rules and still win a tournament championship. And a pitcher risks no longer being fit if he/she is allowed to pitch so much that an injury and surgery could be the result.

Where do we go from here? The Legion baseball chairman's conference virtual meeting was in late September.

Maybe they talked about enforcing harsher pitch-count penalties. Maybe they didn’t.

We’ll know for sure enough when the 2023 rulebook comes out.

But as we enter the new year, harsher penalties for pitch-count violators would be one resolution that would truly benefit the game.