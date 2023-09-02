DARLINGTON, S.C. – For your entertainment – or amusement -- I’m back with another NASCAR prediction.

Why is this my first prediction since May?

You simply found too much amusement with my previous one.

C’mon y’all; that was harsh.

All I did was say Martin Truex Jr. would win the Goodyear 400. And all he did was not even come close.

With that in mind, let’s review the feedback from y’all after my last prediction – wait for it…. crashed out.

First feedback: How many sports writers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Next….

No, really, how many sports writers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

And ... No. Next…..

It only got worse from there (and last I checked, I screwed in my kitchen lightbulb last week by myself just fine).

But hey, Truex recovered quite nicely after that. So much so, he’s NASCAR’s regular-season champion.

Does that mean he’ll also win the playoffs, which start with Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway?

Now that’s an easy answer: No.

In auto racing, there is nothing like NASCAR’s playoffs. Remember 20 years ago, when a driver could clinch the championship before the season is even done?

Boring.

You can change the name of what’s going on now, from a “chase” to simply a “playoffs.” But whatever you call it, it’s 10 weeks of the sheer unknown for 16 contenders.

So, what do I know today? I know Chris Buescher will win Sunday’s Southern 500.

This is a playoff. And with all playoffs, you look at the ones peaking at the right time.

And no one is better right now than Buescher, who has won three of the past five Cup races. That includes last weekend’s road-course win at Daytona.

“Yeah, unbelievable at this point,” Buescher said Saturday at Darlington. “Yeah, there’s been a lot going on. Certainly talked about it after even Richmond itself, but surely after Michigan. Talked about kind of hitting our momentum at the right time. This is another big step in the right direction.”

And that direction is up, up, up!

Now granted, Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford hasn’t really danced too well with the Lady in Black. He has started 12 races at Darlington and led one lap. And when he did place in the top 10, it was in the lower tier.

But that was then; this is now.

Why will it be different for Buescher on Sunday night? Two words: Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski, the "K" in "RFK," HAS won at Darlington – in 2018, to be exact.

“Brad has been very good and been studying a lot of what he does here as well,” said Buescher, who had a 1-2 finish last weekend with Keselowski, one of the team owners. “He was very fast in qualifying and in the race earlier in the spring, so just trying to get ahead of that and trying to get ready for track conditions.”

Buescher, who will start eighth Sunday, now has time to prepare.

When you’re racing at Darlington, preparation can only put you in contention to win. Late-race factors outside a driver’s control has to also go his way.

With three wins in the past five races, how can everything Sunday not go Buescher’s way?