SCOTT CHANCEY: Christopher Bell will win Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway, the track Too Tough to Tame, just might meet its match Sunday.

It’s the season Too Tough to Tame.

As crazy as the 2022 NASCAR Cup campaign has been, with 16 different winners in this mystery machine known as a “Next Gen” car, I’d like to offer my expert advice on how to pick the winner.

But first, what makes me an expert? I’m glad you asked.

I guessed – uh, picked – both Darlington winners in 2021 (Martin Truex Jr. in the Goodyear 400, and Denny Hamlin in the Cook Out Southern 500).

Oh, c’mon. It wasn’t that hard.

At Darlington, more often than not, you’ve got a chance if you drive a Toyota. You’ve got an even better chance if you drive a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing − especially since Carl Edwards scored that perfect-10 backflip after that perfect-10 Toyota win in 2016’s Southern 500.

Sure, there have been blips along Toyota’s Darlington victory path since then, with Ford occasionally stealing the show with wins by Kevin Harvick (twice), Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Harvick dominated the Real Heroes 400, and then benefited from Truex and Chase Elliott getting tangled up late in the 2020 Southern 500. Keselowski benefited from a late pit stop to win the 2018 Southern 500, and Logano “bumped” William Byron to the curb to win last spring’s Goodyear 400.

But that was then; this is now. And now is Toyota’s showcase event, starting 6 p.m. Sunday (USA Network).

Christopher Bell was Toyota’s showcase driver in last spring’s Darlington Cup race with the manufacturer’s best finish at sixth place.

Why can’t Bell win Sunday’s Southern 500? He sure said earlier this week he could.

“Darlington is a cool place,” Bell said. "I really enjoy racing there. I feel I race a little bit better there than my results have shown. You look at my results, and it appears I’m not very good there. But I think that’s far from the truth. I expect us to perform well at Darlington this year. We had a great showing in the spring. So, hopefully we can go there and start the playoffs on the right foot.”

That kind of confidence is good enough for me. Is that a pick too far out of the realm?

Hey, who picked Erik Jones to win the Southern 500 in 2018?

Not me; and I don’t recall anyone else doing it, either. But … he raced a Toyota for JGR that night.

With that in mind, it’s about time for that kind of fortune to fall Bell’s way.

“The Southern 500 is one of the big ones, so you want to perform well,” Bell said.

This is a 500-mile race in hot, humid weather – the kind that can melt your tires like an ice cream cone.

Make long runs; stay off the wall, and stay out of trouble. Sounds like a simple plan to win at Darlington, right?

Bell, who will start front on the outside Sunday, will make it sound that way.