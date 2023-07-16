LAKE CITY, S.C. – Why?

We’ve asked. We’re still asking.

They've asked. They're still asking.

Why would this happen? How could this happen?

So many questions. More grief and anger than answers.

So much grief, knowing Lake City football coach Ronnie Baker and four players are now trying to heal from Thursday’s horrifying accident after a tractor-trailer collided with their mini-bus.

So much anger, knowing all they wanted to do that day was play the game they love and showcase how far their program had come at a South Carolina State University prep prospect camp.

But now, this?

It’s more than enough to break your heart.

And it breaks because heart is what Lake City’s athletic program has grown to exemplify.

Playing the right way. Competing the right way.

The players who were injured Thursday -- Antwain Jones, Blayne Edwards, Andre McFadden-Pressley, Torrance Wilson – are among the many who exemplify that.

McFadden-Pressley, a football star and state wrestling champ, was even honored this past spring for his excellence on the field and in the classroom. The emotion in his voice after winning the 2022 state wrestling crown for his class for his late mother is something you don’t forget.

And who was the first Lake City football player to retweet Baker’s announcement on July 11 for the Aug. 11 Lake City High School Football Jamboree?

It was Jones, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker/tight end.

And then, there are Twitter videos of Edwards also shining as a baseball player, cranking out a double in mid-June.

And then there’s Wilson, who also helped Lake City to the region duals wrestling crown.

But now, this?

No more asking, “Why?” It doesn’t solve anything.

Instead, ask, “What can we do to help?”

At 8 p.m. today at Lake City’s Ward Memorial Stadium (it will be in the on-campus gymnasium if there is severe weather), we can gather for a community prayer for those who were in Thursday’s wreck.

We can gather and show our support for the families of those injured.

We can also vent our grief and frustrations about what happened.

And, most importantly, we can listen.

That’s what we can do to help.