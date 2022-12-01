SCOTT CHANCEY: Flashes stopped on brink of turning game around

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Johnsonville withstood Christ Church's second-quarter barrage of haymakers. Yet there the top-ranked Flashes were, trailing 21-7 in the third and ready to throw one of their own.

They were coiled, ready to strike when they reached the Cavaliers' 2 for first and goal. All there was left to do was hand the ball to star running back Daquan Burroughs, who scored the game's first points on a 49-yard run in the second quarter (he also scored before that, but it was called back).

This next Burroughs TD was to be more than just another haymaker. It was to send the Cavaliers reeling end over end and spark coach Ken Cribb's top-ranked flashes to within seven points and change the narrative of Friday's Class A state championship game.

But each time the 6-foot, 190-pound senior took the handoff the Cavalier defense had none of it. It didn't matter how Burroughs tried to get in, it was the same result.

"Everybody knows as he goes, we go," Cribb said before last week's lower-state final win over Cross. "I’m sure there are a lot of eyes on him. There have been eyes on him all year."

The Cavaliers' eyes were squarely on Burroughs.

Then, on fourth and goal from the 1, Burroughs saw a group of Christ Church tacklers waiting for him at the goal line and he scrambled.

And scrambled.

And then, he scrambled some more.

But Burroughs' scrambling stopped when he was tackled for a 3-yard loss and Johnsonville turned it over on downs.

"We knew (Christ Church) was really good inside on short-yardge plays. They submarined and they brought the house a lot. We just didn't get it," Cribb said. "When you're a half-yard away, you think about getting it. But they made a play and made a stop when they had to. It is what it is."

A couple of plays later, Friday's final haymaker was thrown with Christ Church's 62-yard touchdown run by Dashun Reeder. The Cavaliers added a two-point conversion for a 29-7 lead, and Johnsonville never recovered.

The Flashes lost 43-20 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Burroughs, a Shrine Bowl selection with 1,781 yards and 23 touchdowns before Friday, still finished with an impressive performance against the Cavs with 168 yards and three touchdowns.

"Daquan is a good player. He has been, and he has been carrying us for a long time now," Cribb said. "He played his heart out tonight. It just wasn't quite enough."