FLORENCE, S.C. -- Ana Rosa doesn't know how much time she has. But she'll be darned if she won't make the most of every day.

Every minute.

Every second.

She already flew cross-country from Phoenix to Charleston on Wednesday night, where her family took her on into Florence.

Ana Rosa doesn't want to worry anymore about the final stages of a tenacious fight she waged against cancer.

All she wants is her family.

So there she was Thursday evening inside West Florence High School's gymnasium to watch her grandson, senior Ben McCann.

McCann had a memorable performance during the Knights' 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 victory against cross-town rival Wilson. He led West with 11 digs.

But that's not the best memory he'll have from Thursday.

"It was really exciting because I hadn't really seen her in a long time," McCann said. "I was just really happy she was here to see my game."

But Ana Rosa's viewing party doesn't end there.

She wants to see her granddaughter, West junior Alissa McCann, run cross-country and play the flute during the West marching band's competition performance in Powdersville.

"I'm finally here; it's beautiful. Yay!" she exclaimed after planting a kiss on Ben's cheek.

After Ana Rosa was asked how she was doing after an extremely busy 24 hours, she exclaimed even louder, "Beautiful!"

Life is indeed beautiful in moments like these. They're beautiful in the most crystal-clear, Technicolor kind of way.

How can it not be to Ben and Alissa's mother, Clarissa? Ana Rosa was the one who also watched her daughter, Clarissa, in high school when she ran track, played field hockey and cheered.

"This is really meaningful," Clarissa said. "She's always been to every sports event my kids have had. For her to travel 3,000 miles to be with them -- especially this for my son's senior year and my daughter's junior year -- is really important to me."

But it's the most important to Ana Rosa, who wants to soak in as many memories of her family as she can.

"It's super important; it helps us stay together," Clarissa said.

Next is Saturday's band competition. After that, there's a West volleyball game Monday in Conway, and then a cross-country meet Tuesday.

Then, Ana Rosa returns to Arizona on Wednesday.

"We're just going to take each day as it comes and enjoy every moment together, and that's all we can do," Clarissa said.

On that day. At that moment. At that second.

That's all that mattered.