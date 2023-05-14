DARLINGTON, S.C. -- On this historical weekend at this historical track Darlington Raceway, no one embodies both more than Hershel McGriff.

You know, the one who raced in the first Southern 500 in 1950?

The one who drove from the West coast all the way to Darlington for that first race -- and then drove that same car all the way back??

If you love NASCAR and Darlington history, of course you know McGriff, a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

On Sunday, before the Goodyear 400, McGriff got to know Darlington once again as one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers. There was no suspense as to whether McGriff would be included since he was already part of the top 50, named in 1998.

McGriff was happy to be here. At age 95, his wit hasn't lost a step.

"I had guessed out of the first top 50, in which I was named, I know 30 of them are dead that I knew. That's 20. And then, of course, we had the 25 new ones. I guessed 20 or 25 would be here. And then, 15 of the first 50 would be here. So that's 35.

"I missed it by four," he added. "There were 31, I think, in the room. ... But to be in the group is quite an honor for me. And so many of them complimented me on my speech at the Hall of Fame induction. It's a very humbling experience for me."

McGriff not only finished ninth at the first Southern 500, he was fourth in the second -- the latter time in an Oldsmobile sponsored by Griffin Motors, a Florence-based car dealership at the time.

Bobby Griffin was the one who thrust Griffin Motors onto the NASCAR scene, and his nephew, Marshall, talked about the McGriff connection.

"My uncle Bobby was sales manager at Griffin Motors in Florence, about nine miles away, and he started ordering cars from the factory special-ordered through the chief experimental engineer at Oldsmobile, Don Perkins, and he would special order and hand-pick these stock cars to be race cars," Marshall Griffin said. "I'm pretty sure he ordered this 1951 Super 88 Oldsmobile that Hershel drove in the 1951 Southern 500.

"He qualified fifth and finished fourth in the car, No. 77. It had 'Hershel McGriff' as the driver on the hood of the car and 'Griffin Motors Florence SC' on the roof," he added.

McGriff was asked about his memories from that 1951 Southern 500.

"They didn't pay me any money; there was no money involved," McGriff said. "They just helped me and my crew, which was good. That was worth a lot to me."

Now, McGriff is worth a lot to us.

And McGriff doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. He went on a cruise vacation last week and loves to hop on a motorcycle whenever he gets the chance.

We wouldn't want Herhsel McGriff any other way.