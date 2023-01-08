SCOTT CHANCEY: Jerry Lee in third battle against cancer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jerry Lee said he’s in the bottom of the ninth.

Thank God there are no time limits in baseball.

Extra innings, anyone? Lee would only say, “Bring it!”

Of course, if you know Lee, one of the Pee Dee’s sports legends, you know he uses sports clichés to talk about life.

And if he’s not talking about the value of sports, he’s talking about the value of his Christian faith.

He now needs both more than ever.

After previously having renal cell carcinoma and Stage 3 Lymphoma, the Stage 3 Lymphoma has returned.

Lee begins treatment Monday.

The area where the Lymphoma returned is so painful, Lee resorted to growing a goatee so he could stop shaving it.

Lee sat quietly with his family Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet.

It took all the strength he had to say his battle against this disease is about to escalate.

But Lee wouldn’t miss Saturday’s Hall of Fame ceremony for the world. He’s been a member of this Hall since 2014.

But that’s the tip of Lee’s accomplishments.

He also won the 1952 Rainwater Award, given from 1947-75 to the best all-around male athlete at the former McClenaghan High.

And then in 2000, Lee was crucial in starting an awards ceremony in the spirit of that Rainwater Award – one that would involve awards for Florence One Schools’ top male and female athletes that continues to this day.

And since 2009, an award named after Lee -- the “Jerry Lee Gotta Have Heart Award” – has been given to an athlete who has thrived through adversity.

Lee also knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity with the two previous times he beat cancer.

He insists the grace of God keeps him going.

Lee sure doesn’t want to stop now. There’s another F1S student awards ceremony this spring to attend.

There’s another baseball season this summer for him to watch his beloved Florence Post 1.

We’ve needed Lee to be the bond between Florence athletic greatness, past and present.

Now, Lee needs us.

He needs us to remind him what he has reminded so many young athletes during the past 20-plus years:

Jerry, you can beat this. You just gotta have heart.