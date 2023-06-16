DARLINGTON, S.C. -- In the wee hours after the 2019 Southern 500 when it was sponsored by another fast food restaurant, media finally started to leave Darlington Raceway.

Thanks (or no thanks) to a 3 1/2-hour rain delay, it was a long night and even longer morning. So as soon as we could leave and get some sleep, we were -- as they say -- off to the races.

But alas, not before track president Kerry Tharp reminded everyone that race's restaurant sponsor serves breakfast in about an hour.

The humor was in the message. But the feat was in how he said it.

How could someone such as Tharp who worked way, WAY harder that weekend than anyone else speak at about 4:30 a.m. with the energy of a chirping bird at your window at sunrise?

And to tie in the race's sponsor at the same time?

Kerry Tharp was on point. He was on point that whole weekend.

From the day Tharp took over as Darlington Raceway's president in 2016, there wasn't a second he wasn't on point.

But at the end of this year, Tharp is retiring from his post at Darlington. He won't have to be on point anymore.

Tharp can be on the beach, in the mountains, wherever he wants to be. If he still wants to deal with NASCAR every now and then, he can hop on the Intimidator roller coaster at Carowinds.

While we're all happy for him, we're sad because our days are counting down before we can only work one more time with this one-man NASCAR entertainment show. He's quick with the wit and sharp with the mind.

Whatever Tharp talks about, he makes it as fun as it is informative. That's what made him such a success as the track's latest president. And that's what made him a success when he was sports information director at the University of South Carolina while watching the feats of Pee Dee stars such as Carlos Powell and Brian Scott.

The Cook Out Southern 500 Weekend Sept. 1-3 will be it for Tharp as far as overseeing races at the track Too Tough to Tame.

"I've been blessed to have spent more than 44 years in the sports and entertainment field," Tharp said. "And 19 of those were in NASCAR, almost eight here in Darlington. It's been a great run, and we are just coming off an outstanding throwback weekend last month that I think was a signature moment for NASCAR's 75th anniversary.

"We've got the 74th Southern 500 coming up, and I've had a great experience all along, and if I'm going to step back, I might as well go out on top," he added. "And that's what I think I am doing."

Tharp did more than build upon the track's throwback weekend that previous Darlington president Chip Wile started for Labor Day Weekend in 2015. In 2020, Tharp was again on point when NASCAR was looking for help to start racing again after the pandemic shut it down.

Tharp was at the helm when Darlington became the country's first venue to host a major sporting event after that.

"That was monumental, being able to pull that off successfully," Tharp said. "We were able to really put ourselves in position to get our second race back."

That second race, on Mother's Day Weekend, is now the throwback celebration while the Southern 500 starts NASCAR's Cup playoffs.

But Darlington Raceway has also become a place for other events that benefit the community. From hosting yard sales and craft shows, to track laps for charity, cycling laps for charity and even the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K, Darlington has grown its presence.

"I've always felt like the track should be available for more than two weekends a year," Tharp said. "We've been able to affect the community in a positive way."

Tharp said, for now, he plans to continue living in the Pee Dee.

"I can't imagine living anywhere else right now," Tharp said. "Both my sons and their families live in the Charlotte area, so that's less than a two-hour drive to go see them."

Tharp doesn't want to think too much about his retirement at year's end.

"I'm not retiring today; I'm retiring at the end of December," Tharp said. "We want to sell out the September race for the third time in five years. So that's what we're focusing on right now."

Once again, Tharp is on point.