SCOTT CHANCEY: LaNorris Sellers must be named Mr. Football

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Clark Kent takes his glasses off to become Superman. LaNorris Sellers leaves his on.

Put on a South Florence football uniform, and he's the bespectacled crusader who took the Bruins to unprecedented heights.

All, in a single bound. All, in a single season.

The Bruins soared to the 2022 Class 4A state championship, the first in program history.

And they can thank Super- -- I mean, Sellers.

You see, Sellers was more than just a difference-maker for the Bruins this season. He was THE difference-maker.

Sellers was a 6-foot-3, 215-pound, Rock-Em, Sock-Em quarterback who absorbed whatever defenses threw at him. Then, he would deal it back twice as hard.

Ask any opponent that faced him this year. They all have something in common: They lost to South while Sellers was quarterback.

How good was Sellers? He passed for 45 touchdowns and almost 3,000 yards.

He threw only two interceptions in 258 attempts.

All the while, he also rushed for 1,337 yards and 22 more touchdowns.

Now, to ask one more time. How good was Sellers? He's a winner.

He's a leader. Teammates want to be around him; they want to follow him.

And Sellers took them to high school football's promised land.

"It was huge," South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. "I've said it a bunch of times, and I'll say it another time: He's the best football player in the state."

Marlowe knows that. Those who have seen Sellers play know that.

That's why Sellers must be the player honored as South Carolina's Mr. Football on Saturday.

Sellers is already South Florence's homecoming king. Why not give him another crown?

He won't mind.

Sellers was the riddle no defense could solve.

Stack the box? He'll throw over your head. Drop back in coverage? He'll bowl over whoever is left up front.

Defenses had to pick their poison because Sellers was poised to beat them one way or another.

And this season, he did -- every single time.

Not only did Sellers make the plays, he made the players around him better.

"He provided us with sparks when we needed them, and he provided a calming presence when we needed them in the big moments -- the good moments and the bad moments," Marlowe said. "His ability to make plays in all facets of the game was really key for us this year."

With Sellers, the Bruins are state champions. Without him? They are not.

That's the true measure for any honor of this magnitude. How important is one player to one team?

Sellers is more important to his team than any of the other Mr. Football honorees are to theirs.

Whatever school Sellers signs with to play college football, he'll have the tools to be a big-time player there.

One of the best.

That's why Sellers has to win Mr. Football.

He must win Mr. Football.

It would be a travesty if he doesn't. To us, anyway.

Sellers' football career is going up, up and away regardless of what happens.