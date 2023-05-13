DARLINGTON, S.C. -- We're at Darlington Raceway in May, and that only means one thing: Martin Truex Jr. is in the hunt.

The winner of the 2016 Cook Out Southern 500, as well as the 2021 Goodyear 400 at the track Too Tough to Tame, Truex will do more Sunday than just be in the hunt.

He'll take the checkered flag.

This track has belonged to Toyota cars, save for last fall when Erik Jones' Chevy won the Southern 500.

A Toyota still belongs to Truex, who won this year's Clash at the Coliseum and also two weeks ago at Dover. In his previous five races, he also posted a top five and two top 10s.

He was eighth last week at Kansas.

So, Mr. Truex, is momentum a real thing?

“It’s so hard to know, but it feels that way," Truex said after earning the pole position for Sunday's race. "I just think it’s a matter of everything coming together with your team. Our cars are fast, we’re executing and things are coming together lately and it feels like momentum, but it’s just things coming together. It’s a lot, it takes a lot to be running good in this series at this level consistently and I think when all those things come together, it’s momentum. But it’s also a lot coming together behind the scenes. It’s not just some crazy thing that falls out of the sky.”

Ah, teamwork makes the dream work. I like it.

But no one will like Sunday better than Truex. It will keep with the theme he's recently been having on the track. And the way the schedule is set, he could like these next few races.

“I felt good a few weeks ago about that, knowing that we had some good tracks coming up," Truex said. "I think the first six or seven races of the year maybe, things were a little up and down, but we could see that we had speed and see what we were needing to do and what we were capable of. Went to Richmond and felt like we probably should have won there and ran ourselves out of tires. Then it was nice to just get it out of the way and get the win at Dover and then last week at Kansas, felt like we had a shot to win again and had some damage mid-race that hampered that. Overall, just qualifying well and we have speed everywhere we’ve been lately at all different race tracks. The team just across the board is doing a good job and it’s fun to come to the racetrack and be fast.”

Truex, one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers, has also achieved a season championship in 2017. So, if anyone knows when dominance can happen, it's someone who has experienced that before.

Could fellow Toyota racer Denny Hamlin win? Sure, but the three-time Southern 500 winner feasts more often here on Labor Day Weekend.

Could outside pole starter Bubba Wallace win it? He's in a Toyota, so ya never know.

This weekend, however, it's Truex's time at Darlington -- again.