SCOTT CHANCEY: Memorable sports year in Florence got even better

FLORENCE, S.C. − The chill from coach Drew Marlowe’s postgame ice bath might have dried, but the euphoria from his Bruins winning their first state championship will last longer.

Much, much longer.

Get ready, Bruins. Your state championship victory lap is going to go on for a very long time.

School assemblies. Parades. Oh, and the billboards!

And of course, we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Everybody loves a champion. Everybody loves a comeback story.

The Bruins are both after rebounding from last season’s lackluster finish by putting a stamp of perfection on this campaign at 15-0. In this year’s state championship game, the one for all the marbles, Northwestern was no match in the Bruins’ 57-30 victory.

Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers was spectacular. Wide receiver Evin Singletary defied gravity as he dove to catch the game’s first touchdown pass.

And South Florence’s defense was the Trojans’ nightmare that they had been against all the others this year.

Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium became the South Florence Invitational, and all Bruin fans were invited.

And darned, if they didn’t all show up.

They barbecued outside the stadium. Then, they stormed it to packed the seats stands with every noisemaker imaginable and enough Bruin Fatheads to leave no doubt to anyone what South Florence’s mascot is.

After winning the state championship, South had its celebratory school assembly Thursday. Next Saturday, the the Bruins will celebrate their state championship as part of the Florence Christmas Parade.

There will be many other occasions where they will be honored — locally and at the State Capitol.

But this is what the Bruins worked for. This is what they sweated for.

“It’s really special, so awesome to be part of a district that does so much to promote our kids and our programs,” Marlowe said. “It’s special to see that around Florence.”

This is the city of Florence’s second public-school state high school championship since January. The Wilson boys’ basketball squad won it all in March and held its parade and school assembly, and were honored by everyone who wanted to do so from here to the State Capitol.

It’s a memorable time to be a Florence sports fan.

And now, these Bruins are the latest ones to shine a light on the “Magic City.”

“It creates a lot of pride in our city,” Marlowe said. “It shows we belong among the best in the state.”

And of course, there’s the magnitude of having such a talented and hard-working quarterback like LaNorris Sellers, the Shrine Bowl selection and finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football.

Sellers, the once-in-a-generation Bruin, is bound for the college stage next season.

It was a thrill to watch Sellers on the field, and it was a thrill to watch the Bruins every time they were on the field. It was the same feeling while watching coach Carlos Powell’s Wilson boys dominate A.C. Flora to win their state championship.

This has been a memorable year. And it’s been a year for us to hope another F1S team wins a state championship soon.

Who’s next?