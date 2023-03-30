FLORENCE, S.C. – Jerry Lee mustered every bit of energy to stand up, speaking to his former Florence players. All eyes were upon him.

From the time he became their assistant coach under A.C. Keefe during 1965’s road to the Palmetto Boys’ 13-14 state championship, their eyes never wavered.

“The first time we ever had practice with (Lee) as all-stars, he had my respect,” said Steve Moore, a member of that team who went on to play at the University of South Carolina. “He was hard-nosed, but he was one of the most fair men I have ever had the privilege of playing for. (Lee and Keefe) were just good mentors.”

Keefe was there in spirit, his team jersey hanging for all to see.

These players have already lost one coach (Keefe died in 2012), and a teammate (Ricky Wilson died in 2020). They don’t want to lose the other coach, as the 88-year-old Lee is battling through his third cancer diagnosis.

The previous team reunion was in 2021. But last Friday, it was time for another to make sure they could see Lee at least one more time.

“To see (Lee) like that is tough on all of us,” said Ivan Hobbs, a team member who went on to play at Newberry College. “Being reunited with him really means a lot to me. All of us are in our 70s now. So we understand we’re getting older, and seeing coach Lee at 88 going through this is tough.”

Gatherings like this are about more than the team and its state championship. It's about the bond.

“I think you could live the rest of your lifetime, and I don’t know whether you could find 18 kids and two coaches that bonded like this,” Lee said.

As the typical coach with the perfect things to say, Lee again captured the whole essence of last Friday.

“You cannot put a monetary value on memories,” Lee said, as photos and other memorabilia from the team’s championship run were spread around the room.

Memories get us through the tough times. And that’s what Lee’s players hope they'll do for him.

“He’s a fighter and not a quitter,” Hobbs said.

Case in point: Florence lost once during that state tournament week, and coaches’ reactions were not what players expected.

“The next day, we thought we were going to have a day off and rest. But instead, we were up at 10 a.m. the next morning and at the practice field correcting mistakes,” Hobbs recalled. “That’s the kind of coach he was and we accepted that because we wanted to be better too.”

There was a tenacity Lee helped develop on this team.

“He taught us that while we played sports. Don’t ever quit. We were going to fight until the end in 1965, and that’s what we did. And that’s what he’s doing now.”

It's obvious the players hold Lee in high regard. That's because the best coaches know the key to success goes beyond game plans.

“It’s all about the people and all the players, talking about what’s going on in their lives,” said Alan Welch, a team member who became an assistant basketball coach at Wofford and Limestone.

That’s what they did on that day.

And that only strengthened Lee's will to battle through this disease.

“We’re going to win if I use the attitude these kids had when they were down; they knew how to come back,” Lee said.

Lee’s players would love that.

"Maybe we’ll have another (reunion). Who knows?” Hobbs said.