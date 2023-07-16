LAKE CITY, S.C. – Why?

We’ve asked. We’re still asking.

They've asked. They're still asking.

Why would this happen? How could this happen?

So many questions. More grief and anger than answers.

So much grief, knowing Lake City football coach Ronnie Baker and four players are now trying to heal from Thursday’s horrifying accident after a tractor-trailer collided with their mini-bus.

So much anger, knowing all they wanted to do that day was play the game they love and showcase how far their program had come at a South Carolina State University prep prospect camp.

But now, this?

It’s more than enough to break your heart.

And it breaks because heart is what Lake City’s athletic program has grown to exemplify.

Playing the right way. Competing the right way.

The players who were injured Thursday -- Antwain Jones, Blayne Edwards, Andre McFadden-Pressley and Torrance Wilson – are among the many who exemplify that.

McFadden-Pressley, a football star and state champ/All-American wrestler, was even honored this past spring for his excellence on the field and in the classroom. The emotion in his voice after winning the 2022 state wrestling crown for his class for his late mother is something you don’t forget.

And who was the first Lake City football player to retweet Baker’s announcement on July 11 for the Aug. 11 Lake City High School Football Jamboree?

It was Jones, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker/tight end.

And then, there are Twitter videos of Edwards also shining as a baseball player, cranking out a double in mid-June.

And then there’s Wilson, who also helped Lake City to last season's region duals wrestling crown.

The best news of the night is all four players are out of the hospital. McFadden-Pressley, who was released from an Orangeburg hospital the same day after Thursday's accident, even attended Sunday's prayer vigil.

"I know I've got a community here," McFadden-Pressley said Sunday night. "I know if something goes bad, I don't have to hold it into myself. I know that people are here to support me."

And there was a loud boom of applause after Florence School District 3 superintendent Laura Hickson said Baker, although still in a hospital, is "stable."

"When I think about the goodness of God, and I think about Thursday where we could have had five fatalities, and we don't have even one today, that's enough to say thank you and hallelujah," Hickson said during Sunday's vigil.

Hickson is right. It's no longer the time to ask, "Why?" It doesn’t solve anything.

Sunday's vigil solved a lot of things. It lets us know what we can do to help.

And what can we do? Simply be there.

Be there for each other. Talk with each other; listen to each other.

It's OK to be sad. It's OK to be angry.

But like McFadden-Pressley revealed, if we have no one to share those feelings and emotions with, we'll eventually break down in a catastrophic way.

Lake City athletic director Matt Apicella knew the Panther community would come together. And it wasn't just people from Lake City. Several of the area schools were represented by athletes, coaches and athletic directors.

"It speaks volumes about the impact coach Baker has had on the team and the community and the entire school environment," Apicella said. "He puts his heart and soul into this school and into this program, and tonight showed everybody recognizes that."

So much so, Baker and City of Lake City recreation/tourism director Cynthia Mallette's vision of a free youth football camp (ages 6-up) is still set for July 27-28 on the Panthers' home field at Ward Memorial Stadium. And then, it will finish July 29 at Blanding Street Park (for more information, call 843-598-1468).

As for Lake City High and the rest of the SCHSL's football teams, their first official practice is July 28. The Panthers will soon have a coaching plan.

And Apicella is once again reminded why he loves Lake City.

"This is what I've always known," Apicella said. "That's the reason I've been here for, coming up, 25 years. I came from Ohio and I've never seen anything like this community, this student body. Like Ra'Shaud Graham used to say, these are the best kids in the world.

"We came up with 'LC Strong' about 10 years ago and it stands to this day as the best community that I've ever been a part of."