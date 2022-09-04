SCOTT CHANCEY: Rivals will see to it that Chastain's playoff chances are slim

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ross Chastain realizes his NASCAR Cup playoff chances are slim.

It’s not a matter of if another driver will take out his No. 1 Chevy and ruin his chances for the championship, but when.

Perhaps a more important question is WHO will do it?

Will it be Kyle Larson? Denny Hamlin?

Or, how about Chase Elliott?

Christopher Bell?

There are others who have been aggrieved at Chastain because of his aggression on the track. But I only have so much space for this column.

They’ve even coined a term after getting wrecked by him: “I’ve been Chastain’d.”

In racing, especially NASCAR, a level of aggression is needed to win.

But managing when to race hard and when to race smart is just as important. Chastain's aggressive style certainly generated spectacular results this year with two wins, including 10 top-fives and 14 top-10s to be ranked third in the playoff standings before Sunday’s postseason opener, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

But Chastain's No. 1 Chevy has rubbed (or wrecked) too many others the wrong way.

Martin Truex Jr., who likely would have reached the playoffs if not for his altercations with Chastain, said in July on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “He’s making a bunch of enemies and people tend to remember that stuff when the playoffs come around and things get heated.”

Chastain’s perseverance during his climb through the ranks should certainly be admired. But he’s also appearing to learn from this season.

“I’m not naive to the fact I haven’t made it totally easy on us in a lot of ways,” Chastain said. “And I would do a lot of things differently if I could go back, but that’s not the way the world works. In some ways, I should have changed probably more than I have.”

While all this has generated controversy, NASCAR also knows controversy is publicity. In NASCAR’s officially licensed October release of a Nintendo Switch game, “NASCAR Rivals,” guess who’s front and center on the cover?

You guessed it: Chastain.

“I didn’t believe it when they first showed it to me,” Chastain said on the phone two days before Daytona’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. “I just laughed and thought it was a joke. But sure enough, that’s what they went with. Man, it’s wild, right?

“I played those games growing up as a kid and never thought I’d have the opportunity to be on the cover,” he added. “I don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but I’m probably going to have to get one to commemorate that so I can look back in 50 years and remember that as wild and crazy and as negative as this year has been portrayed and sometimes told, it was still an incredible year.”

“Rivals” certainly makes for an appropriate cover for Chastain because he has plenty of them right now.

“I mean, look. We’re all human, right?” Chastain said. “I’ve made mistakes and so have other people. We’ll race. The best part of this sport is there’s this race. Then, another race in seven days. So, (10) weeks from now when we get done with this season, I’ll be better than I am right now as far as how this playoff scenario works and how these years in the Cup Series works.

“And coming back next year? Obviously we know we’ll be back in the No. 1 car (for TrackHouse),” he added. “And that’s a moment in itself that I’ve never had: The security that I’ll be back the next year, and we’ll be better for it. And this is an arrival of a new organization with the No. 1 car and No. 99 (Daniel Suarez, who also won a race this season). And I think we’ll continue to grow and continue to get better.”

For now, Chastain can only control what he can control on the track.

“Just go race,” he said. Every seven days, we line them up and we race for hundreds of miles, and we’ll all see how it shakes out.”