SCOTT CHANCEY: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers shined brightest on biggest night in state championship win

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Florence coach Drew Marlowe played it out in his mind over and over. What would he do if his Bruins won state and the championship trophy was presented to him?

We all saw the answer after his top-ranked Bruins' 57-30 win over Northwestern in Saturday's SCHSL Class 4A championship game. Marlowe quickly gave the trophy to Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

And why not? All the Shrine Bowl selection and Mr. Football finalist did was account for 391 yards total offense and seven touchdowns.

"I made that decision a long time ago," Marlowe said. "I thought we would have a chance to do that this year. I had played out that moment in my mind a lot of times. And I knew that if we would win it, he'd have to play an awesome game.

"And I knew that if he did, as soon as I got the trophy, I was going to give it to him because he carried us," he added. "He carried us here."

Let's break Sellers' Saturday performance down: He passed for 260 yards and five touchdowns. And on top of that, he rushed for 131 yards and two more scores at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Time and time again, Sellers was the riddle the Trojans could not solve.

No one could this season, no matter which team they were on.

Between Sellers' first and final touchdowns Saturday to Evin Singletary, he proved time and time again why he should be named Mr. Football.

Singletary and Sellers' younger brother, Jayden Sellers, should know. Singletary caught five of LaNorris Sellers' passes Saturday for 126 yards and three touchdowns. And Jayden caught four for 122 and two scores of his own.

"If there was an MVP award for this game, he would have gotten it," Singletary said. "He makes the game easier. He puts the ball where it has to be. He never makes you have to have a hard catch. And you see what he can do with his legs."

LaNorris Sellers gave his receivers confidence they too could make the big plays.

"LaNorris said he was going to trust me on multiple plays, and he put the ball where I could get it," Jayden said.

That's the mark of a great player. That's the mark of a great leader.

It started with LaNorris Sellers, but it also started with Marlowe.

"Coach Marlowe changed the whole thing around," LaNorris Sellers said. "I trust coach Marlowe with everything that I have. He trusts us to go out there and do the job. That's all you can ask for."

Now, the Bruins have the state championship they always wanted.

And there LaNorris Sellers was, holding the trophy. It was a moment his younger brother will always remember.

"It made me proud because we've always dreamed of this moment, and we finally got it," Jayden said.