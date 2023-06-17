FLORENCE, S.C. – The pieces are there. Xavier Legette sees them.

He remembers them.

The pieces are those big plays he’s made so far at the University of South Carolina.

Sure, there’s the dandy against Vandy when Legette made that game-winning TD catch in the closing seconds. And don’t forget that time when no one from Texas A&M could catch him while returning the game-opening kick 100 yards for a touchdown.

And then there’s the Gator Bowl when he caught a career-high seven passes for a career-high 78 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame. That 42-yard TD catch while staying in bounds? What a landing near The Landing!

The pieces still come in, such as Legette’s spring practice which garnered him the Gamecock offense’s Toughness Award.

While playing last season in all 13 of the Gamecocks’ games, starting seven of them, Legette caught 18 passes for 167 yards and three TDs. But special teams is where he really made his mark, returning 15 kicks for 441 yards with a program-record average of 29.4 yards per return.

But in the grand scheme of things, all Legette – a former Mullins High School star (Class of 2019) -- sees are pieces.

“I’m just trying to stay consistent and work toward having a great year,” said Legette, a fifth-year senior. “The past couple of years, I’ve been showing flashes and I’m due for a great season. So I’m just trying to put this thing together and take off with it this season.”

Legette’s climb to where he is now is a pretty remarkable one. His initial offer from then-USC coach Will Muschamp was not to enroll until August of his freshman season so he could be counted toward the Gamecocks’ 2020 class.

Legette even briefly pondered smaller colleges.

But he got his wish to join the Gamecocks in late December 2018, signing a football scholarship.

USC was getting a good one. While playing quarterback his senior year at Mullins, Legette rushed for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with his 887 yards passing for 14 additional scores.

Legette now has one collegiate season left, and he wants to make the most of it.

In other words, the time is now.

“Everything I have shown, I’ve just got to put it all together, and that’s what is going to do it,” said Legette, who with other USC teammates helped conduct a free youth football camp Saturday at Wilson High School. It was hosted by the Tigers and Garnet Trust Foundation.

Legette’s career includes averaging 29.2 yards on 19 kick returns, but he needs one more return to qualify for the program record. And if he keeps this up, he will surpass NFL star Deebo Samuel’s Gamecock record of 29 yards per kick return.

Just so happens, Samuel is one of those who has given Legette encouragement to put together that complete season NFL star Shi Smith is another source of inspiration.

“They’ve told me to just play the game of football. You’ve been playing it your whole life,” Legette said. “Ain’t nothing changed about it. The game just got a little faster. It’s football; just play.”

Legette is especially excited to catch passes with the return of starting quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“We’re about to do something great this year; we’re about to put this thing together for real,” Legette said.

And when freshman and former South Florence star LaNorris Sellers can be behind center, Legette is also excited about that.

“He’s that guy; he’s the same guy that he was in high school,” Legette said. “He’s just bringing it and putting it on another level and putting it on display at Carolina.”

This fall, however, no one wants to put it all on display more than Legette.