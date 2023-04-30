TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- Scott Cook told the Morning News he was fired from his post as East Clarendon's athletic director.

Cook, who had served as the Wolverines' athletic director and football coach since 2015, added the football coaching job is also vacant. But Cook was told he could re-apply for that position, so he did.

Cook remains the Wolverines' baseball coach -- a position he took over this school year after Mullins graduate Will McMillan left East Clarendon to coach Sumter (Curtis Johnson is the Wolverines' interim A.D.).

Cook texted this to the Morning News:

"I think that as an overall athletic program, the one at East Clarendon has stood alone in Clarendon County with four state championships, numerous region, district and lower-state championships," Cook stated. "A number of student-athletes that have gone on to college including a USC signee and McDonald's all-American (Talaysia Cooper).

We have added multiple sports programs such as cross country, wrestling (three student-athletes that have competed for state), soccer plus JV and middle school programs for basketball, volleyball and baseball," he added. "We also added a bass fishing program for our students. And most importantly we brought on a life coach that worked with our student-athletes dealing with life issues. All since 2015."

Cook continued.

"I would like to thank Dr Connie Dennis for giving me the opportunity, the coaches and support staff that have truly poured a lot of time and love into the students at EC, our building administrators who have been awesome, and most important the students at EC. It has and always will be F.A.M.I.L.Y (Forget About Me I Love Y'all More)."