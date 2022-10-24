SEC honors former Pee Dee stars Legette, Rush at USC

Former C.E. Murray star Darius Rush and former Mullins star Xavier Legette have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference for their performances in Saturday’s South Carolina’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M, the conference office announced today.

Rush has been selected as the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week. A 6-2, 200-pound redshirt senior from Kingstree, S.C., Rush logged a game-high eight tackles, including six solo stops in the victory. He intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it 59 yards, setting up a Gamecock field goal and a 10-point lead early in the contest. He was also credited with a forced fumble and a pass break up in the contest.

Legette was selected as the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. The 6-3, 220-pound senior from Mullins, S.C., set the tone for the game by returning the opening kick 100 yards for a touchdown, giving the Gamecocks a lead they would not relinquish. His kick return for a touchdown was the first for a Gamecock since Deebo Samuel went 90 yards with the opening kick at Ole Miss in 2018 and tied for the second-longest kick return in school history. Legette was also credited with a key tackle on kickoff coverage late in the fourth quarter, forcing Texas A&M to start a drive from their own 12-yard line with just 3 minutes remaining.

Rush, Legette and the Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) in an SEC Eastern Division battle for the Mayor’s Cup on Saturday, Oct. 29. Game time is set for 4 pm ET and the game will be televised by SEC Network.