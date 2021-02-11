Second-half rally by FMU men falls short in loss to Flagler

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – With four players scoring in double figures, Francis Marion University wiped out more than half of a big second-half deficit, but the Patriots finally succumbed to 21st-ranked Flagler College 90-76, Thursday evening (Feb. 11) in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (3-7, 3-7) will host Lander University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and player/staff family members identified on a pregame pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Senior swingman Holden Redparth led Francis Marion with 26 points and seven rebounds, while junior Langston Gaither scored 20 and pilfered four steals. Sophomore forward Darius Dawson added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson equaled his career high with 11 points.

Jaizee Lottie paced the Saints (9-2, 7-1) with 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Chris Metzger registered 20 points and nine rebounds.