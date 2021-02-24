Second-half runs lift Trinity Collegiate past Hammond, into SCISA 3A semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. — With a lot of his players competing in their first SCISA 3A state tournament, first-year Trinity Collegiate School coach Cornelius Snead knew there would be some nerves Tuesday.
“I said it’s OK to be nervous that first quarter,” he said. “There’s going to be mistakes, but I told them they had to stick together. They started believing and gaining confidence and started trusting each other.”
The Titans found their game when it mattered most as an early run in the third quarter and a late run in the fourth lifted TCS to a 53-45 victory over Hammond at the Sumter Civic Center.
Second-seeded Trinity (10-5) advances to face top-seeded Northwood Academy on Friday at 2 p.m. with a spot in Saturday’s championship on the line.
“Anything can happen when you get to the tournament,” Snead said. “They’re a great team and they’re well-coached. They’ve got some height as well.
“…I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
TCS certainly got a strong challenge from the Skyhawks. It was a one-point game after the first quarter and at halftime. The lead changed hands nine times during the first 16 minutes.
“We overcame some adversity early,” Snead said. “My point guard, Jaida Cameron, she sprained her ankle and we were able to make some adjustments with her not at 100%.”
Chase Hayes, who was recognized prior to the game for surpassing 1,000 points in her career, led the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.
Ten of her points came in the first half as she shouldered the load offensively. But toward the end of the second stanza, McKenzie Davis began to heat up from the outside for TCS — connecting on her first of three 3-pointers in the game.
She added two more in the third quarter and Cameron sank one from downtown as well as the Titans finally stretched their lead out a bit to 30-23 at one point. Trinity led by five entering the final frame.
“(Davis) was playing inside in the paint and just before the second half I put her on the perimeter and she was able to hit three big shots for us,” Snead said. “That kind of opened things up and we were able to get to the basket. Chase cleaned up any misses we had and then we made a couple of big blocks and got some big rebounds.”
The TCS defense kept a lid on everyone outside of junior guard Tyra Myers. Myers led all scorers with 29 points and helped bring Hammond back within 38-36 with just over four minutes remaining, but the Titans immediately countered with a 6-0 run.
That proved more than enough to keep the Skyhawks at bay for the rest of the contest.
Davis finished with 11 points for TCS with six blocks and Cameron wasn't far behind with seven. Jazmyne Lyde had nine points and Zayniah Snow finished with seven to give Trinity a well-rounded offensive attack.