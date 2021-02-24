Second-half runs lift Trinity Collegiate past Hammond, into SCISA 3A semifinals

Chase Hayes, who was recognized prior to the game for surpassing 1,000 points in her career, led the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.

Ten of her points came in the first half as she shouldered the load offensively. But toward the end of the second stanza, McKenzie Davis began to heat up from the outside for TCS — connecting on her first of three 3-pointers in the game.

She added two more in the third quarter and Cameron sank one from downtown as well as the Titans finally stretched their lead out a bit to 30-23 at one point. Trinity led by five entering the final frame.

“(Davis) was playing inside in the paint and just before the second half I put her on the perimeter and she was able to hit three big shots for us,” Snead said. “That kind of opened things up and we were able to get to the basket. Chase cleaned up any misses we had and then we made a couple of big blocks and got some big rebounds.”

The TCS defense kept a lid on everyone outside of junior guard Tyra Myers. Myers led all scorers with 29 points and helped bring Hammond back within 38-36 with just over four minutes remaining, but the Titans immediately countered with a 6-0 run.

That proved more than enough to keep the Skyhawks at bay for the rest of the contest.