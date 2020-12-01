Second-quarter surge powers West Florence past Lakewood

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence used a second-quarter surge to pull away from Lakewood en route to a 76-53 victory Tuesday at WFHS.

With the win, the Knights improved to 3-1 overall and will travel to Lakewood on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game before starting Region 6-4A play next week.

It was a somewhat slow start for West in the opening frame, but the Knights got a big 3-pointer from Darren Lloyd at the end to go up 17-14.

That sparked a 13-0 run that saw WF’s lead grow to 27-14 before a Zayveon Wells’ trey brought the Gators back within 10.

It was all West until halftime though as the Knights outscored Lakewood 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 37-22 advantage into the break.

Bryson Graves, who had a game-high 19 points, opened the second half with a 3-pointer and another bucket as West’s lead grew to 21.

Lakewood didn’t go away quietly, however, as leading scorer Jacorey Melton and Kameron Rodriquez helped the Gators pull back to within 49-36, but that was as close as they got.