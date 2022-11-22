Second-ranked Dillon ready to host No. 5 Beaufort

DILLON, S.C. – Dillon coach Kelvin Roller’s focus is solely on his team. The mindset is if his second-ranked Wildcats execute, they are capable of beating anybody.

So far, this 2022 version of Dillon (13-0) has done just that with its closest game a 42-35 win at Wilson.

It’s a mindset championship teams have. And the Wildcats have their share of state championships, including seven during the previous coaching era of Jackie Hayes.

While Roller sees practicing on Thanksgiving as a privilege, he also sees it as an expectation.

“It’s a tradition around here to be playing and eating turkey,” said Roller, whose team is 13-0 and hosts No. 5 Beaufort (11-1) in Friday’s Class 3A lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. “We just want to have a good week of practice. Our kids understand that they had a great week of practice last week and they understand a great week of practice carries over into the game. That’s what we’re practicing right now.”

Dillon will be Beaufort’s fourth Pee Dee playoff opponent since 2020. The Eagles, in 4A, beat West Florence in 2020 (first round) and 2021 (lower-state final). And, Beaufort beat South Florence in last year’s opening round.

“I haven’t played Beaufort, personally, and I know our kids haven’t played them. They have a good program and a very good coaching staff,” Roller said. “They do an excellent job. They played for the state title last year in 4A, so we understand it’s going to be a great challenge for us. I’m glad we’ve got them at our place instead of having to make the long trek to Beaufort.”

Spirits are high at Dillon after the Wildcats avenged last year’s lower-state final loss to Camden by eliminating the Bulldogs in last Friday's lower-state semifinal. A long touchdown run by Ty Martin set the tone for a dominant Wildcat second half as he finished the game with 216 yards. By game’s end, Dillon rushed for 357 yards, and teammate Chris McCollum had 119 rushing yards and three TDs.

“I liked just the effort level that we played. And for the most part, we executed what the coaches told them to do. That’s always important. I don't want players doing their own things,” Roller said. “We want them to stay within their offensive and defensive systems and play with physicality. They played with a relentless effort level. In these games, you have to play that way, in a passionate way. And our kids did that last week.”

Freshman Josiah Oxendine has been impressive at quarterback with 1,008 passing yards and 12 touchdowns (he has rushed for 314 and three). Kamarion Singletary (352 yards, four TDs) and Brandon Allen (204, two) are his top two targets.

“We want to be who we are. If you do that, and the kids play hard, that’s all you can ask,” Roller said.

Defense is also a Dillon strength. Linebacker Sirmod Mccallum has 144 tackles (30 solo) with a sack, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery.

And, of course, there is the Wildcats’ offensive line anchored by Josiah Thompson.

All there’s left to do is play Friday’s game.

“It’s very exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” Roller said. “I want our players to feed off our confidence and calmness and be able to execute without being stressed and play where they can execute well. We just need to be ourselves and be the same way we’ve been coached to play all year long and practice the same way we’ve practiced all year long.

“And let the chips fall where they may.”