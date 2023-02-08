She beat Adriana Torroba of Bluefield State University at No.2 singles by 6-3, 6-3 scores. Doubles were not played for that match as FMU earned the necessary points in singles. She then played Sofia Cardenas of 25th-ranked Newberry College and led 6-2, 1-6, 2-0 at No.3 singles when the match was stopped, and again doubles were not played. She finished the tournament by beating Tamara Macias of Coker University 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 at No.2 singles and teamed with Julie Martincova to beat Macias and Sydnee Foster at No.1 doubles 6-2. Her singles victory was also the clinching point in the 4-1 win over the Cobras.