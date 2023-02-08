FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University freshman Chelsea Seidewitz has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the opening week of the 2023 season.
Seidewitz, a native of Fassberg, Germany, posted a 2-0 singles record and a 1-0 doubles record as FMU went 2-1 and placed third at the City of Florence Invitational last weekend.
She beat Adriana Torroba of Bluefield State University at No.2 singles by 6-3, 6-3 scores. Doubles were not played for that match as FMU earned the necessary points in singles. She then played Sofia Cardenas of 25th-ranked Newberry College and led 6-2, 1-6, 2-0 at No.3 singles when the match was stopped, and again doubles were not played. She finished the tournament by beating Tamara Macias of Coker University 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 at No.2 singles and teamed with Julie Martincova to beat Macias and Sydnee Foster at No.1 doubles 6-2. Her singles victory was also the clinching point in the 4-1 win over the Cobras.
The 2-1 Patriots are scheduled to play at Augusta University on Saturday at 1 p.m. weather permitting. The next home match for FMU will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. against Coker on the Kassab Courts.
Seidewitz is a product of Christian-Gymnasium Hermannsburg and is majoring in business and management.