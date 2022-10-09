Sellers, Butler, Threatt, Rhames named to Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. − Four Pee Dee area players were named to the South Carolina squad for the upcoming 2022 Shrine Bowl.
South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers tops the list along with Wilson wideout Zandae Butler, Chesterfield offensive lineman Andrew Threatt and Manning defensive lineman Monteque Rhames.
The game will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School's Viking Stadium.
WILL BE UPDATED
