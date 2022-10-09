 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story breaking
PREP FOOTBALL

Sellers, Butler, Threatt, Rhames named to Shrine Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
SHRINE BOWL LOGO.jpg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. − Four Pee Dee area players were named to the South Carolina squad for the upcoming 2022 Shrine Bowl.

South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers tops the list along with Wilson wideout Zandae Butler, Chesterfield offensive lineman Andrew Threatt and Manning defensive lineman Monteque Rhames.

The game will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School's Viking Stadium.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert