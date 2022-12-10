Sellers denied Mr. Football award; North squad tops South 22-14

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Pee Dee will have to wait a little while longer to see its first Mr. Football winner.

The prestigious award was given out at halftime of Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, and South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers was in the running.

In the end, however, the trophy went to Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod – the only defensive player among the seven finalists.

McLeod, a University of South Carolina commitment, is the second straight defensive player to earn the honor after Hilton Head’s Jaylen Sneed took the prize last year. He is the second Camden player to earn the award (Eric McCollom, 2022) and fourth Gamecock commitment to win in the last six years.

McLeod finished the season with 51 ½ tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 16 QB pressures and 6 ½ sacks.

By comparison, Sellers threw for 2,949 yards and 45 touchdowns and also ran for 1,337 yards and 22 scores in helping guide the Bruins to an undefeated season and the 4A state championship.

But much as he has all season and throughout his career, Sellers took everything in stride.

“I say it’s alright,” he said. “We were all deserving and so the best man got it.”

“Lot of good candidates…everybody was deserving, but certainly disappointed,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said afterwards.

Being the first from the Pee Dee to be named Mr. Football would have been great, Sellers added, but the overall season South Florence had is still hard to top.

“Yeah it would have been nice to win it, but you know we won state this year – we did a lot of big things, so I mean we still have other things (to celebrate),” he said.

The North squad was able to celebrate a 22-14 victory over the South at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to snap a two-game losing streak in the series.

The all-stars from the North outscored their counterparts 17-7 in the second half. Jaylin Foster and Bryon James each had rushing TDs in the fourth quarter for the North squad.

They were able to hold the South run game in check to the tune of just four net yards.

But Hartsville’s J’Shawn Anderson was on the positive side. He started the game and wound up with six carries for 19 yards. Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs added one carry for two yards.

The Pee Dee had 10 players on the South squad and contributions from all around. Marlboro County’s Elijah Chalmers caught a deflected pass for a 19-yard gain that helped set up the South squad’s first TD. Manning’s Justin Daniels also had one catch for 15 yards. Hannah-Pamplico’s Taeshaun Sellers did not record a reception.

They were all backed by Wilson’s Ken’Dell Bell and West Florence’s Josh Daniels in the trenches for the South all-stars.

On defense, South Florence’s Jaylin Davis had the biggest impact with a game-high 13 tackles. Dillon’s Anthony Grant had one tackle for the South squad and Lee Central’s Trenton Richardson saw time as well.