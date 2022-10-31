Sellers paces FMU golfers at Daniel Island event

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Grant Sellers shot an opening-round 78 on Sunday to lead Francis Marion University as the Patriots stand 17th after the first 18 holes of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Charleston Southern University.

The second round will be played Monday on the 7,446-yard, par-72 Ralston Creek Course, with the final round on Tuesday.

Francis Marion registered a team score of 322, with Sellers tied for 40th position in the players’ standings.

The remainder of the Patriot squad includes Carlos Garre (81) and Braeden Barnett (81) tied for 70th, Pake June (82) tied for 79th, and Xavier Schwarz (86) tied for 95th place.

Florida Gulf Coast University leads Mississippi State University by one stroke, 295-296, at the top of the team standings.

No player broke par on Sunday, with four carding even-par 72 scores.