Sellers week-to-week as Rhodes takes reins of South Florence offense

“Quincy can run the ball, and he can throw the ball. He just hasn’t had as much (game time) as LaNorris, but I don’t see us making any big changes.”

Rhodes wound up 13 of 19 for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. He also rushed for two scores in the victory.

“It was certainly a valuable experience for him and hopefully he can build on that for this week,” Marlowe said. “But we still have to focus on doing the things we have to do to win, regardless of who’s at quarterback or at safety or wherever it may be, we have to make sure we’re focused as individuals to do whatever the team needs in order for us to win on Friday night.”

The Bruins’ offense has still scored at least 23 points in every game so far this season, but the defense has been equally strong. Friday marked the third time South Florence has held its opponents under 20 points and fourth time it has held them under 30.

“Our defense is going to give us a chance to win any game we play in,” Marlowe said. “I thought they played really well Friday night outside of two or three plays at the end of the fourth quarter really. They’ve done that all year, and we’ve got to continue to play well there.”

