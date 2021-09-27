Sellers week-to-week as Rhodes takes reins of South Florence offense

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a heart-dropping moment to be sure when South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers left Friday’s game just minutes in with an apparent injury to his non-throwing arm.
He returned to the sideline in the second quarter, but his left arm was in a sling and his night obviously was over.
But if there was a silver lining, it allowed backup QB Quincy Rhodes to play nearly the entire game − gaining valuable experience in a big moment as he helped the Bruins defeat North Myrtle Beach 23-17 for a key Region 6-4A win.
It appears Rhodes will now have the reins of the South Florence offense for at least another week as Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said Sellers will be out for “a little while,” but could not give a definitive timetable for his return.
“It’s sort of a week-to-week deal,” Marlowe went on to say. “We hope to know more in the next couple of weeks.”
Marlowe did confirm that Rhodes will be the one under center this Friday when South (4-1, 1-0) travels to Darlington to take on the Falcons (0-4, 0-2).
“Ever since I got here, I said the offense was going to highlight the strengths of our quarterback,” Marlowe said. “Quincy and LaNorris have different strengths, but the way we prepare isn’t going to change. It might change some scheme-wise, but we’re not going to panic and completely abandon everything we’ve done to this point.
“Quincy can run the ball, and he can throw the ball. He just hasn’t had as much (game time) as LaNorris, but I don’t see us making any big changes.”
Rhodes wound up 13 of 19 for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. He also rushed for two scores in the victory.
“It was certainly a valuable experience for him and hopefully he can build on that for this week,” Marlowe said. “But we still have to focus on doing the things we have to do to win, regardless of who’s at quarterback or at safety or wherever it may be, we have to make sure we’re focused as individuals to do whatever the team needs in order for us to win on Friday night.”
The Bruins’ offense has still scored at least 23 points in every game so far this season, but the defense has been equally strong. Friday marked the third time South Florence has held its opponents under 20 points and fourth time it has held them under 30.
“Our defense is going to give us a chance to win any game we play in,” Marlowe said. “I thought they played really well Friday night outside of two or three plays at the end of the fourth quarter really. They’ve done that all year, and we’ve got to continue to play well there.”