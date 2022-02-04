Seniors, defense power West Florence boys past Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – As a lot of coaches do, Kevin Robinson wanted to honor his senior class by placing five of them in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against Darlington.
He made it clear, however, that the gameplan was still the same.
“Even though we started our seniors, I said, ‘Guys, it don’t change,”’ Robinson said of how he expected them play. “’Just because you’re starting…we’re still applying pressure.’ And they came out, they applied pressure and we got some stops and turnovers.
“And again, some good things happened on defense.”
Led by the senior class and a strong defensive effort, the Knights raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and were up by nearly 30 at the break en route to a 70-46 victory.
West improved to 20-3 overall and 8-3 in Region 6-4A with one final regular-season game at South Florence remaining Tuesday. The Falcons fell to 13-11 and 3-7 with games against North Myrtle Beach (Saturday) and Hartsville (Tuesday) remaining.
“Our seniors came out and executed the gameplan and they were phenomenal tonight,” Robinson said.
The Knights’ senior class scored all but five of their points in the first stanza as Valerian Bruce, Chris Taylor, Avion McBride and Dashaun Bridges posted 12 of West’s 17 points. They also followed Robinson’s instructions as the pressure defense helped keep the Falcons off the scoreboard for most of the opening eight minutes.
WFHS led 17-3 after the first quarter and then took full command of the game in the second. Deuce Hudson hit a pair of 3-pointers and posted 11 of his game-high 16 points in the frame while Darren Lloyd and senior Fabbiaun Dozier combined for 11 points as well.
West outscored Darlington 28-13 in the quarter and led 45-16 at the break.
“Anytime we’re in transition, good things happen,” Robinson said. “It starts on the defensive end. That leads to transition buckets – that leads to open shots. But it starts on the defensive end and we wanted to place emphasis tonight on the defensive end.”
The Knights were also big on the boards. Dozier, Hudson and Taylor all had six rebounds while McBride led the way with seven. Bridges also finished with five.
Bruce added 14 points for West and Lloyd finished with eight. Chuck Keith led the Falcons with 13 points followed by Keenan Dubose with nine.
Mike Green had 12 rebounds for Darlington.
DARLINGTON (46)
Chuck Keith 13, Dubose 9, Wingate 8, Williams 7, Lewis 5, Pendergrass 4.
WEST FLORENCE (70)