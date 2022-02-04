Seniors, defense power West Florence boys past Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – As a lot of coaches do, Kevin Robinson wanted to honor his senior class by placing five of them in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against Darlington.

He made it clear, however, that the gameplan was still the same.

“Even though we started our seniors, I said, ‘Guys, it don’t change,”’ Robinson said of how he expected them play. “’Just because you’re starting…we’re still applying pressure.’ And they came out, they applied pressure and we got some stops and turnovers.

“And again, some good things happened on defense.”

Led by the senior class and a strong defensive effort, the Knights raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and were up by nearly 30 at the break en route to a 70-46 victory.

West improved to 20-3 overall and 8-3 in Region 6-4A with one final regular-season game at South Florence remaining Tuesday. The Falcons fell to 13-11 and 3-7 with games against North Myrtle Beach (Saturday) and Hartsville (Tuesday) remaining.

“Our seniors came out and executed the gameplan and they were phenomenal tonight,” Robinson said.