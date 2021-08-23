SETTING THE PACE

The Lake City High School JROTC Color Guard will present the colors on Sept. 4 during the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. To mark the occasion, the JROTC staff and students, along with members of the school's faculty, welcomed the Darlington Raceway Pace Car to the campus on Monday. "I truly believe that the color guard is very well-prepared and very excited about this great opportunity," said Tyrese Scott, Panther Battalion Commander. "Thank you all for inviting us and giving us this great opportunity. This is just amazing and we are very honored."