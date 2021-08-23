 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SETTING THE PACE
0 Comments
AUTO RACING

SETTING THE PACE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C.

The Lake City High School JROTC Color Guard will present the colors on Sept. 4 during the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. To mark the occasion, the JROTC staff and students, along with members of the school's faculty, welcomed the Darlington Raceway Pace Car to the campus on Monday. "I truly believe that the color guard is very well-prepared and very excited about this great opportunity," said Tyrese Scott, Panther Battalion Commander. "Thank you all for inviting us and giving us this great opportunity. This is just amazing and we are very honored."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to over 5.5 strikeouts for Lance Lynn today vs. Blue Jays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert